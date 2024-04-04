Addlly AI to Create Advanced Custom Content Solutions with Microsoft's Gen AI Growth Accelerator Program

Addlly AI Joins Microsoft's Inaugural Accelerator Program

Singapore's Addlly AI joins Microsoft Gen AI Accelerator Program's inaugural cohort. Selected from 100+, recognized for innovative Gen AI in content creation.

RAFFLES PLACE, SINGAPORE, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore headquartered Gen AI content platform Addlly AI, announces its inclusion in the Microsoft Accelerator Program's inaugural cohort. Selected from over 100 contenders, Addlly AI stands among the top 10, earning recognition for its innovative approach to generative AI and its commitment to transforming content creation for enterprises.

This 8-week Gen AI Accelerator Program by BLOCK71 and Microsoft aims to enhance the startup ecosystem, offering Addlly AI access to a wealth of resources, including Microsoft's Go-To-Market strategies and BLOCK71's extensive regional network.

Central to Addlly AI's vision for its tenure in the Accelerator Program is the development of a groundbreaking Generative AI content creation platform designed to leverage first-party data from clients. By blending in-depth insights from clients' brands with current SEO best practices and market trends, Addlly AI seeks to produce content that not only captivates audiences but also leverages the most current SEO strategies to maximize visibility and impact.

This unique pairing of internal brand insights with external market trends will enable clients using the Addlly AI content generation platform to create compelling blogs, social media posts, newsletters and AI generated images that effectively attract and retain consumers' attention.

"We are honored to be among the elite group of startups selected for this transformative journey," shares Tina Chopra, CEO and Co-Founder of Addlly AI. "With Microsoft's support and BLOCK71's regional network, we want to accelerate our development and bring our cutting-edge solutions to enterprises across the region. We're setting our sights on fundamentally transforming how businesses communicate in the digital space, leveraging Gen AI to forge deeper connections and drive meaningful engagement."

Through personalized mentorship and technical support, the program will be a catalyst to propel Addlly AI's innovative solutions to new heights, further solidifying its position as a cornerstone in the Gen AI content creation landscape.

About Addlly AI:

Addlly AI is a Singapore-based Generative AI company focused on transforming the way businesses and marketing professionals generate end-to-end digital marketing content. Our platform integrates various AI technologies to enable the creation of personalized content at scale, making us a leading content marketing multi-modal platform in Asia to create SEO blogs and social media copies in just 1-click.

We are expanding our suite of AI tools and features to meet the evolving needs of digital marketers. Addlly AI is also committed to the ethical development of AI and plans to support multiple Asian languages to increase accessibility and relevance across the region. Our dedication to innovation and quality was recognized with the Bronze Award in the Digital Content Category at the ASEAN Digital Awards 2024.

For more information on Addlly AI and its innovative solutions, visit https://addlly.ai/

Details about the Microsoft Gen AI Accelerator can be found at

https://enterprise.nus.edu.sg/event/generative-ai-accelerate-programme/

