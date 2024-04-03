Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Revenue to Cross USD 15.7 Billion by 2032 | Safran S.A., Triumph Group, Inc.

Aircraft Fuel Systems Market

By component, the inerting Systems segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

The global aircraft fuel systems market is experiencing growth due to the factors such as an increase in demand for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft Fuel Systems Market by Application (Military, Commercial, UAV), by Technology (Gravity Feed, Fuel Feed, Fuel Injection), by Engine Type (UAV Engine, Turbojet Engine, Turbofan Engine, Turboprop Engine), by Component (Piping, Pump, Valve, Gauges, Inerting Systems, Filters): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐟𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $𝟖.𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 $𝟏𝟓.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟓% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.

Asia-Pacific dominated the aircraft fuel systems market in 2022. This was primarily due to rise in passenger traffic in countries such as China, India, and Japan. This growth is driven by several factors, including expanding airline fleets, increasing air connectivity, and economic development. The Asia-Pacific region has witnessed a surge in air travel due to a rise in disposable incomes, a growth in the middle class, and increased tourism. This surge has led to the expansion of airline fleets, driving the demand for advanced and efficient fuel systems. China, with its massive population and projected increase in air travel, is expected to drive significant demand for aircraft fuel systems in the Asia-Pacific region.

Prime determinants of growth

Factors such as increase in demand for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), the government support for development of new aviation fuel system for fuel-efficient aircraft and increase in aircraft deliveries boost the growth of the aircraft fuel systems market. However, high manufacturing and maintenance cost, and lack of standardization are anticipated to hinder market growth. On the other hand, growth in space tourism provides a remarkable growth opportunity for the market players operating in the market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Key players profiled in the aircraft fuel systems market report include Eaton Corporation GKN Aerospace Services Limited., Honeywell International Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Collins Aerospace, Safran S.A., Triumph Group, Inc., Crane Company, Woodward, Inc., and Secondo Mona SpA.

The commercial aviation industry is experiencing notable growth due to various factors such as the expansion of global trade, economic advancement, and enhanced connectivity. This growth directly leads to an increased need for fuel systems in commercial aircraft.

Furthermore, airlines are enlarging their fleets globally in response to the growing demand for air travel. For instance, in May 2023, Ryanair, a budget carrier based in Ireland, announced its intention to purchase an additional 300 new Boeing 737 Max aircraft. This strategic decision is part of the objective of Ryanair to reach an annual passenger count of 300 million. The agreement with Boeing initially involves an order for 150 aircraft, with the option to acquire an additional 150 aircraft in the future. By operating approximately 3,000 flights daily throughout Europe, this expansion is projected to further solidify the position of Ryanair within the aviation industry. These expansions necessitate the procurement of aircraft fuel systems.

Based on application, the commercial segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global aircraft fuel systems market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period due to factors such as increasing global trade, economic growth, and improved connectivity. However, the UAV segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2032, as UAVs have become an integral part of modern military and defense operations.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global aircraft fuel systems market revenue. Also, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is owing to the huge population of Asia-Pacific and the percentage of the population that has enough disposable income to make air travel a viable proposition.

Based on component, the piping segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly one-third of the global aircraft fuel systems market revenue, as older aircraft undergo retrofitting and upgrades, there is a demand for improved piping systems to replace outdated or inefficient components. Upgrading the piping system may enhance fuel flow, reduce weight, and ensure compliance with updated regulations. However, the inerting systems is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to an increase in passenger safety and integration with fuel management systems the inerting systems segment has seen steady growth.

Fuel systems play a crucial role in optimizing fuel consumption and reducing operational expenses for airlines. These factors contribute to the growth of the commercial sector within the aircraft fuel systems market. Moreover, fuel pumps for aircraft fuel systems are designed to deliver fuel at precise flow rates and pressures, ensuring optimal engine performance. Fuel pumps need to be designed with lightweight materials as weight and space constraints are crucial considerations for aircraft fuel system components. Moreover, as fuel pump technology continues to advance, older aircraft may require upgrades or retrofits to enhance the efficiency of their fuel systems and comply with updated regulations.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By application, the UAV segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

By technology, the fuel injection segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

By application, the UAV engine segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific dominated the global aircraft fuel system industry in 2022 in terms of market share.

