Xerafy to Showcase Groundbreaking RFID and IoT Tagging Solutions at RFID Journal Live 2024
Innovative tagging solutions designed to enhance asset tracking and inventory management across industriesSINGAPORE, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xerafy, a global leader in industrial RFID technology, is excited to announce its participation at RFID Journal Live 2024 in Las Vegas, where it will unveil its latest suite of durable and IoT-enabled tagging solutions designed for advanced RFID asset tracking and inventory management.
Building on a decade of industry-leading expertise, these new offerings reinforce Xerafy's commitment to enabling robust and intelligent solutions that meet the evolving needs of industries worldwide.
Innovating with Market Leaders
Xerafy continues to push the boundaries of RFID technology, working alongside Fortune 500 companies and innovative startups to co-develop cutting-edge tagging solutions.
Whether for tool tracking in aerospace, reusable assets in manufacturing, medical devices in healthcare, or inventory optimization in logistics, Xerafy's latest innovations are tailored to meet the dynamic needs of today's industries.
These collaborations underscore Xerafy's pivotal role in shaping the future of industrial connected asset platforms, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to innovation and excellence in the field.
Introducing New Durable RFID Tagging Solutions
At RFID Journal Live, Xerafy's team will engage with partners, industry leaders, and attendees, showcasing the company's latest products and innovations:
POD Trak: A revolutionary solution for pallet and crate tracking, ensuring unparalleled durability and reliability.
TEX TRAK: Tailored for the demanding environment of laundry management, TEX TRAK tags are designed to withstand harsh conditions while providing precise tracking.
Circular TRAK: An innovative approach enabling sustainable and efficient asset tracking across various industries.
MICRO Medical: Specifically developed for medical device manufacturers, these tags ensure compliance and enhance the traceability of critical medical assets.
Product specifications and samples are available from Xerafy’s representatives and the company’s authorized partners. Or visit xerafy.com.
Advancing IoT Tracking and Monitoring
Xerafy is also introducing its NFC series and XENSE Strain sensors, marking a leap forward in IoT tracking and monitoring capabilities.
These solutions offer enhanced data collection and asset visibility, empowering businesses to make informed decisions based on real-time insights.
Comprehensive Support in the RFID Ecosystem
Attendees at RFID Journal Live can explore these new solutions firsthand, with samples and specifications available from Xerafy representatives and channel partners.
Notably, TSC Printronix Auto ID will feature Xerafy's innovations at booth #318, showcasing the collaborative spirit within the RFID ecosystem.
About Xerafy
Xerafy is a pioneer in the development of industrial RFID technology, offering cutting-edge tagging solutions that enhance asset tracking and inventory management across various sectors. With a relentless focus on innovation and quality, Xerafy continues to set industry benchmarks, empowering businesses worldwide with smart, scalable, and sustainable RFID solutions.
Michel Gillmann
Xerafy Singapore Pte Ltd
michel.gillmann@xerafy.com
