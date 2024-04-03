Brazil Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Trends : to Witness Remarkable Growth During 2021--2030

Brazil Medical Aesthetic Devices Market

The Brazil medical aesthetic devices market is projected to reach $2,137.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.

• CAGR: 10.7%

• Current Market Size: USD 741 Million

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2030

• Base Year: 2021

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑩𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Brazil medical aesthetic devices market and the current trends & future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on procedures and services assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑭𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝑶𝒇 𝑺𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒚

By product, the aesthetic implants segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

By application, the surgical segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 –

• Dentsply Sirona

• Cutera

• Tonederm

• HTM Eletronica

• Ibramed

• Allergan Aesthetic

• Alma Lasers

• Fotona

• Skintec Inc.

• GC Aesthetic