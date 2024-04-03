Matcha Tea Market Projected to Reach $4,480.5 Million by 2027, Says Allied Market Research

Matcha Tea Market

Allied Market Research projects the global matcha tea market to reach $4,480.5 million by 2027.

Increased consumer demand for health and wellness beverages, surge in popularity of flavored matcha tea, and dominance of organic variants.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATE, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report titled "Matcha Tea Market by Product Type, Nature, Form, and Sales Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027" published by Allied Market Research, the global matcha tea market exhibited the following key findings:

- Market Size: The global matcha tea market was valued at $2,454.3 million in 2019.

- Projected Growth: It is projected to reach $4,480.5 million by 2027.

- Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR): The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Matcha tea, derived from the Camellia sinensis plant, is a vibrant green powdered tea prepared by grinding young tea leaves. Its popularity has surged due to its availability in both powder and liquid forms and the expansion of distribution channels, including online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and foodservice outlets. Ready-to-drink matcha tea has gained significant traction among consumers.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the matcha tea market experienced positive growth, as heightened awareness of health and wellness prompted consumers to seek out wellness beverages like matcha tea.

The global matcha tea market is segmented based on product type, form, nature, and sales channel:

1. Product Type:

- Regular Matcha Tea

- Flavored Matcha Tea

2. Form:

- Matcha Tea Powder

- Liquid Matcha Tea

3. Nature:

- Conventional Matcha Tea

- Organic Matcha Tea

4. Sales Channel:

- Supermarket/Hypermarket

- Specialty Stores

- Foodservice Outlets

- Online Stores

- Others

Understanding these market segments allows for a comprehensive analysis of regional and global trends, key players, and market dynamics within the matcha tea industry.

Regional Analysis:

The market for matcha tea is analyzed across key regions:

- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific)

- LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, and rest of LAMEA)

Key Market Trends:

Flavored Segment Growth:

- The flavored segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

- Increasing consumer demand for a variety of flavors in matcha tea, including apple, ginger, mint, and cinnamon-infused matcha.

- Flavored matcha tea offers additional health benefits derived from spices, herbs, and fruits, providing consumers with diverse taste options and functional benefits.

Organic Segment Dominance:

- The organic segment is expected to dominate the market growth, experiencing the highest CAGR.

- This growth is driven by the rising number of health-conscious consumers and increased awareness of the health benefits associated with consuming organic matcha tea.

- Organic matcha tea is perceived as healthier and more environmentally friendly, aligning with consumer preferences for natural and sustainable products.

Online Store Dominance:

- The online store segment is projected to witness rapid growth.

- Consumers are increasingly turning to online platforms for matcha tea purchases due to their ease of accessibility and the availability of various brands and product options.

- Online platforms offer detailed product information, dosage directions, and ingredient lists, which contribute to consumer confidence and preference for online purchases.

These key market trends provide insights into the growth dynamics and consumer preferences shaping the matcha tea market across different regions.

Key Findings of the Matcha Tea Market Study:

Product Type:

- The regular segment held the highest market share in 2019.

- Expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2021 to 2027.

Nature Segment:

- The conventional segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019.

- Estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8%.

Form:

- The powder segment dominated the market in 2019.

- Likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Sales Channel:

- The online store segment led the market in 2019, in terms of share.

- Projected to register a CAGR of 9.7%.

Regional Dominance:

- Asia-Pacific occupied the maximum share in the matcha tea market in 2019.

- Expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

Key Players in the Global Matcha Tea Industry:

1. AOI Tea Company

2. Ikeda Tea World

3. Unilever

4. The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

5. ITO EN Ltd.

6. Encha

7. Grace & Green

8. Green Foods

9. TATA Consumers Products Ltd.

10. Marukyu Koyamaen

