Equities News Launches destination for Impact Investing with female footballer, entrepreneur Santia Deck as Influencer
Equities News embarks on a mission to become a consequential social voice for impact investing kicking off with Santia Deck, an evangelist and content partner.
My mission is always to inspire and motivate readers. So, I am grateful to be able to highlight my work via Equities News, a community that is 35,000 strong and growing,”LOS ANGLES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equities News (www.equities.com), a financial media company, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking impact investing content at Equities.com. Its driving mission is to encourage and empower investors to make a positive social impact through their investments. The platform finds a balance between daily news, thought leadership, investment ideas, and influencer collaborations to inspire, inform, and meet the needs of a new generation of investors passionate about driving social and environmental change.
— said Santia Deck
With its new mission Equities News has been rebranded and rebuilt from the ground up for investors who seek an effective way to find positive impacting investments. Nextgen investors discover the latest on topics they care about–environment, social, health, economics, education, or governance–and learn about the companies making effective contributions. Actionable investment ideas from thought leaders come in many forms including stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, and private investments.
Inspiring female footballer and entrepreneur, Santia Deck, with over a million social followers kicks off at Equities News’ as its flagship influencer. Santia is founder of TRONUS, the innovative footwear brand that marked her as the first female athlete to own a shoe company. "Santia epitomizes the spirit of what we are doing as we embark on this journey to revolutionize impact investing," said Paula DeLaurentis, Equities News CEO. "Her dedication to creating meaningful change within communities resonates deeply with our values, and together, we aim to inspire a new generation of investors who prioritize positive outcomes alongside financial returns.
“My mission is always to inspire and motivate readers. So, I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to highlight my work via Equities News, a community that is 35,000 strong and growing," said Santia Deck
For more information about Equities News and its impact investing platform, visit www.equities.com.
Contact:
Annette Ring
Chief Marketing Officer, Equities News
annette@equities.com
About Equities News:
Equities News is an innovative impact investing media platform dedicated to empowering investors to make positive social and environmental impacts through their investments. With a focus on digestible and informative content linked to companies and people who inspire action, Equities News is committed to driving meaningful change in the world of finance. www.equities.com
Paula DeLaurentis
Equities Inc.
+1 914-815-1654
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn