KeborMed and Programming.com Partner to Accelerate Digital Health Solutions Deployment
This strategic move is aligned with our mission to support healthcare companies and providers in delivering high-quality, innovative care more efficiently.”CLEVELAND, OH, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KeborMed, the connected care platform, announced today a strategic collaboration with Programming.com, marking a significant advancement under the umbrella of KeborMed's Partnership Program. This collaboration is set to enhance the development and implementation of digital health solutions by providing out-of-the-box (OOTB), plug-and-play connectivity and smart, validated customization solutions that meet the high demands of the healthcare industry.
Through this collaboration, Programming.com will act as a strategic technology partner for KeborMed’s platform, uniting KeborMed’s ISO 13485 certified platform capabilities with Programming.com’s proficiency in technology deployment. This partnership is designed to provide pharmaceutical and medical device companies a streamlined path to bring their digital health solutions to market more rapidly, efficiently, and cost-effectively.
Radu Iancu, CEO of KeborMed, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Joining forces with Programming.com allows us to leverage our combined expertise to significantly enhance the development process for digital health solutions. This strategic move is aligned with our mission to support healthcare companies and providers in delivering high-quality, innovative care more efficiently."
The collaboration focuses on the mutual goal of enhancing healthcare delivery through digital means. By leveraging KeborMed’s platform and Programming.com’s technology services, the partnership is poised to offer clients in the digital health space, including both pharmaceutical and medical device companies, the tools they need to deploy smarter, better, and more performant solutions.
"We are excited to partner with KeborMed and bring our implementation expertise to the table," said Shashank Munim, Managing Partner at Programming.com. "This collaboration aligns with our vision of enabling companies to navigate the complexities of digital health implementations, ensuring they deliver superior services to their users."
The partnership is expected to facilitate a range of digital health projects, with a focus on delivering solutions that are both innovative and compliant with industry standards and regulations. By combining KeborMed’s advanced platform with Programming.com’s skilled implementation capabilities, the partnership aims to set a new benchmark for efficiency, speed and performance in digital health.
About KeborMed
The KeborMed platform stands as an ISO 13485-certified Platform as a Service (PaaS), driving a diverse range of healthcare applications and innovations. Designed to simplify digital health connectivity through plug-and-play implementation, it delivers authentic savings and tangible results. The KeborMed platform enables clients and partners to effortlessly acquire, process and share device data, ensuring compliance with industry regulations, in a manner that’s flexible, scalable, interoperable, and ready to evolve with their products. See https://www.kebormed.com/
About Programming.com
Programming.com is a digital transformation company dedicated to empowering enterprises with cutting-edge solutions, optimizing their potential for business growth. With a rich history spanning two decades, we have assisted organizations of all scales in embracing innovation and ensuring future-proof cycles of progress. Our solutions are designed to streamline processes, saving our clients valuable time and resources. As an industry leader, we take pride in our commitment to digital excellence, helping our clients thrive in the rapidly evolving business landscape. See https://programming.com/
Yoanna Rau
KeborMed
yoanna@kebormed.com