ZeeTeach Merges into Klarissa.AI, Delivering 24/7 Support and Major Cost Savings for Franchises

About

JazzJune, Inc. is a digital learning company that specializes in developing software, services and artificial intelligence that power EdTech across industries. Their flagship platform JazzJune.com is helping to improve learner outcomes and completion rates through virtual training programs. JazzJune, Inc. also offers enterprise level support software & services for small to medium sized businesses through its Klarissa.AI division. Derived from the flagship platform and powered by artificial intelligence, Klarissa.AI provides consistently accurate on-demand answers 24-hours a day.

About JazzJune, Inc.