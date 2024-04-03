SMART Modular Technologies Introduces Zefr ZDIMM Memory Modules with Ultra-High Reliability for Demanding Compute Applications

Newark, Calif.--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. (“SMART” ), a division of SGH (Nasdaq: SGH ) and a global leader in memory solutions, solid-state drives, and hybrid storage products, introduces its ultra-high reliability memory solution, Zefr™ ZDIMM™ memory modules. ZDIMM modules are ideally suited for data centers, hyperscalers, high performance computing (HPC) platforms and other environments that run large memory applications that demand maximum availability of the compute platform. Memory reliability is a critical factor in data centers due to the high costs associated with downtime. ZDIMM modules are offered in both DDR4-3200 and DDR5-5600 form factors and are available in mainstream densities.

ZDIMM modules employ SMART’s proprietary Zefr screening process that delivers the highest levels of uptime and reliability, typically performing 90% better than industry standard memory modules. ZDIMM modules undergo a screening process that replicates real-world conditions which ensures the robustness and resilience of ZDIMM modules in the most demanding computing scenarios.

”The industry standard for defective parts per million, or DPPM, for DRAM modules is in the 3,000 to 5,000 range,” explains Tom Quinn, SMART’s senior vice president of business development. “Typical Zefr ZDIMM module DPPM ranges from 200 to 300. This ultra-high reliability is valuable in critical data processing environments where uptime is paramount and downtime costs can quickly escalate.”

About SMART Modular Technologies

For more than 30 years, SMART Modular Technologies has been helping customers around the world enable high-performance computing through the design, development and advanced packaging of specialty memory solutions. Our robust portfolio ranges from today’s leading-edge technologies to standard and legacy DRAM and Flash storage products. We provide standard, ruggedized and custom memory and storage solutions that meet the needs of diverse applications in high-growth markets.

