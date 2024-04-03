Fans Pledge More Than 12,000 Season Tickets for Cleveland's Aspiring Women’s Professional Soccer Team

Cleveland Soccer Group Prepares to Show National Women's Soccer League The Demand in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a remarkable show of support for a potential expansion team from the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), Cleveland Soccer Group (CSG) announces that it has received more than 12,000 season ticket pledges from fans in Northeast Ohio and beyond.

“This enthusiastic response underscores our community's eagerness for women’s pro soccer. We’re truly at an inflection point in women’s sports, and this project is indicative of that,” said Co-Founder and CEO Michael Murphy.

CSG plans to build a stadium in Cleveland to host the NWSL team and the group’s forthcoming men’s MLS NEXT Pro team. Current stadium plans include capacity for 12,500 fans. Given the current level of support, demand for season tickets may exceed capacity before CSG presents the city’s bid for the 16th NWSL expansion team.

Fans can still join this historic effort – and secure their place in line for season tickets – by purchasing a ticket pledge kit on the official website at ClevelandProSoccer.com.

CSG launched its “Back the Bid” campaign in October 2023, asking fans to pledge their support for bringing an NWSL team to Cleveland. Fans purchase “LoyalCLE” T-shirts and other merchandise as part of a ticket pledge kit, which also includes a supporter sticker, digital supporter graphics, email updates and a reserved spot in line when tickets for the team become available.

If granted the club, this NWSL team would be the first professional women’s soccer team in Cleveland and the only NWSL team in Ohio.

Commenting on the project, Rock Entertainment Group CEO Nic Barlage said, “Cleveland Soccer Group’s drive to bring professional women’s soccer to our great region is an opportunity we embrace and fully support. Northeast Ohio is fortunate to have some of the world’s most passionate sports fans, and the response from our market is a testament to the growing demand for women’s professional sports and soccer specifically. Rock Entertainment Group looks forward to continuing our partnership with Cleveland Soccer Group to help make their dream a reality for the betterment of our broader community.”

Amid the week of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission President and CEO David Gilbert said, “We’re excited once again to showcase major events here for a global audience. The NWSL will discover in our city a devoted community and fan base ready to champion its players, establishing an ideal partnership for the league's long-term growth.” The 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four is expected to be one of the most-watched sporting events of the year.

Efforts to bring the NWSL to Cleveland are ongoing – and in partnership with officials from the City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and the State of Ohio. The NWSL announced in November 2023 that it would announce the 16th expansion team before the end of 2024. This expansion team will join league play in 2026.

For images and more resources, visit our MEDIA KIT: https://www.clevelandprosoccer.com/media-kit

About Cleveland Soccer Group:

Founded in 2022, the Cleveland Soccer Group (CSG) is committed to bringing professional soccer to Cleveland and using the sport as a vehicle to enrich local communities across the region. CSG will launch a new men’s professional soccer team in Cleveland that will play in MLS Next Pro. CSG is driven to make a difference by investing in the team, infrastructure and the region’s people to foster economic development, civic pride and unite fans of the sport in collaboration with Cleveland leadership and top organizations. The ownership group includes co-founders and native Clevelanders Michael Murphy and Nolan Gallagher. Murphy is also a member of the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Development Council. For more information, visit www.clevelandprosoccer.com.

About Rock Entertainment Group:

Rock Entertainment Group is the umbrella entity of the teams and venues that are part of Dan Gilbert's Rock Family of Companies. It includes the NBA Cleveland Cavaliers, the AHL Cleveland Monsters, the NBA G League Cleveland Charge and Cavs Legion of the NBA 2K League; and the operation of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Legion Lair Lit by TCP home of Cavs Legion in Cleveland, Cleveland Clinic Courts - the Cavaliers' training and development center in Independence, Ohio.