Tara Edwards Takes on new Director Role at Strativia
Strativia has promoted company veteran Tara Edwards to Director of OperationsLARGO, MD, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strativia has promoted company veteran Tara Edwards to Director of Operations focused on advancing administrative, logistical, and technological service delivery capabilities for the Civilian sector.
In this capacity she guides project teams to deliver exceptional customer service and ensure total contract compliance across dozens of clients within the Civilian sector. She will also support Strativia’s business development teams assisting with requirements gathering, clarifications, and other strategic aspects of the company’s growth efforts.
Ms. Edwards joined Strativia in 2020 as a Project Manager responsible for overseeing administrative, logistical, and intel projects for DOE, DOJ, HUD, and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) government agencies. She oversaw corporate efforts to establish and refine contract management methodologies, organizational resources, and management controls to meet performance, quality, budgetary and schedule requirements throughout contract execution.
Ms. Edwards holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Maryland University College, and a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
About Strativia
Strativia is a leading-edge professional services company, providing a range of services and solutions in management, technology, consulting, logistics, and engineering. We help our clients leverage technology and human capital to deliver their products and services seamlessly to the local and global marketplace and enhance their ability to compete against competitors both around the corner and around the world. Our clients gain access to on-demand talent when and where they need it. We work with organizations in a spirit of collaboration and true partnership by understanding their needs and delivering real results. In short, clients gain access to a value-added strategic partner with best-in-class capabilities and competent professionals with relevant domain insight.
