Greiggs Community to Discuss Urgent Health Center Renovation Plans

The Greiggs Community is invited to a meeting on Thursday, 4th April, at 5:00 PM, at the Greiggs Seventh Day Adventist Church. The purpose of this meeting is to inform you about the urgent renovation plans for the Greiggs Community Health Center and the measures in place to ensure continued access to healthcare services.

We are committed to significantly enhancing the infrastructure and aesthetics of the health Centre while maintaining the delivery of healthcare services to the people of Greiggs in a high-quality and standardized environment.

We regret any inconvenience this may cause and kindly request your patience and understanding as we work together to improve the Greiggs Health Centre.

Your presence and participation at this meeting are greatly appreciated as we strive to enhance healthcare services for you, the people of Greiggs.

