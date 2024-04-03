Dropzone AI Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2024 Innovation Sandbox Contest

Reinforce your SOC with Autonomous AI

SEATTLE , WA, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dropzone AI, a leader in Gen AI-powered security operation automation, has been named one of the Top 10 Finalists for the RSA Conference™ 2024 Innovation Sandbox contest for its work providing autonomous Tier-1 SOC Analysts that investigate alerts 24/7 out of the box. Dropzone AI will present its technology to a panel of renowned industry judges and a live in-person audience on Monday, May 6 at RSA Conference 2024 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Since 2005, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest has served as a platform for the most promising young cybersecurity companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of “Most Innovative Startup.” The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success as the Top 10 Finalists have collectively celebrated more than 80 acquisitions and received $13.5 billion in investments over the last 18 years. Dropzone AI will have three minutes to pitch the panel of judges before a question-and-answer round.

“The submissions for this year’s RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox contest were both dynamic and inspiring. Along with the rest of our entrepreneurial audience, I am excited to see these ideas come to life on stage,” said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Vice President, RSA Conference. “The evolution of global cyber threats is constant, and there’s no better place to look for solutions and help solve these challenges than our own community.”

Dropzone AI is revolutionizing security operations by deploying pre-trained autonomous AI Analysts that work alongside human analysts to handle the overwhelming volume of alerts generated by security systems. By replicating the techniques of elite analysts, our AI Analysts perform end-to-end investigations on every alert without the need for manual prompts, playbooks, or code. Our proprietary advanced Large Language Model-based system powers the Dropzone AI Analyst, enabling it to understand the context of alerts and adapt to each customer's unique environment, providing SOC teams with actionable, decision-ready reports that prioritize the most critical threats.

With Dropzone AI, SOC teams can offload tier-1 security alert investigations and focus on higher-value tasks and respond to genuine threats faster. As cyber threats continue to evolve and multiply, Dropzone AI acts as a force multiplier for SOC teams, empowering them to stay ahead of adversaries and safeguard their organizations more effectively. By seamlessly integrating our autonomous AI Analysts into existing security workflows, Dropzone AI is transforming the way SOC teams operate, enabling them to operate with 10x more brain power without additional headcount and build resilience against the ever-intensifying threat landscape.

“We saw a unique opportunity to leverage Gen AI to build GenAI SOC analysts that address the universal challenge around organizations not being able to find enough brainpower to thoroughly investigate all security alerts. Our technology can be immediately operationalized by organizations of any size and maturity, and does not require any playbooks, code, or chat prompts,” said Edward Wu, CEO and Founder of Dropzone AI.

The RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest kicks off at 10:50 a.m. PT on May 6 and winners will be announced at approximately 1:30 p.m. the same day. The panel of renowned expert judges includes Asheem Chandna, Partner at Greylock; Dorit Dor, Chief Technology Officer at Check Point Software Technologies; Niloofar Howe, Sr. Operating Partner at Energy Impact Partners; Paul Kocher, Independent Researcher; and Nasrin Rezai, SVP & CISO at Verizon. Hugh Thompson, RSAC Executive Chairman and Program Committee Chair of RSA Conference, will return to host the contest.

For more information regarding RSA Conference 2024, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from May 6-9, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa.

About Dropzone AI

Dropzone AI is the first AI SOC analyst that autonomously investigates alerts 24/7. It integrates with existing tools, adapts to your environment, and generates decision-ready reports. You can focus on real threats and 10X your team without adding headcount. No playbooks, code, or prompts required. Learn more at www.dropzone.ai.

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference™ is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content, and ideas that help enable individuals and companies advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective “we” to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential, and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.