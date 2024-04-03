Submit Release
Google Wins Small AI Battles With Updates, But Is Losing The AI War In Its Search Results

AI Content In Google Search Results

According to a new study by Originality.AI, AI content in Google's top search results tripled from 2.3% to 10.2% despite Google’s strong stance against AI spam.

Bottom line- Google is facing an existential threat and is currently losing the AI war. We should expect harsher and more frequent updates from the tech giant in the months to come.””
— Jonathan Gillham, CEO
COLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study by Originality.AI, the most accurate AI content detection solution on the market, AI content in Google search results rose from 2.3% before GPT-2 to 10.2% by March 2024- tripling over five years despite Google’s strong stance against AI spam.

Since August 2022, Google has been battling AI content with their “helpful content” policy updates, as well as their most recent March 2024 update targeting “ AI Spam”. With both updates, Google's enforcement actions resulted in plummeting search rankings as well as the complete deindexation of websites from search Google results.

Of approximately 79k websites analyzed post March 2024 update, 1.9% received a manual action, resulting in a cumulative traffic loss of around 20 million users per month. Three notable websites, each of which were previously getting 1million+ users/month, plummeted to zero, signalling a strong stance against the use of generative AI “spam”.

However, according to a new study by Originality.AI, there is still a significant prevalence of AI-generated content in Google’s top search results. In their study, they analyzed 500 popular keywords' top 20 search results from 2019 to the present, revealing a consistent increase in AI content. Pre-GPT-2 release, AI content was at 2.3%. By March 2024, it tripled to 10.2%.

This indicates that AI content is becoming more present in Google search results despite Google’s increasing efforts to keep it at bay. It is vitally important for Google to mitigate AI content from taking over search results, as this will reduce them to a mere echo chamber of popular LLM outputs.

Bottom line- Google is facing an existential threat and is currently losing the AI war. We should expect harsher and more frequent updates from the tech giant in the months to come.

Jonathan Gillham
Originality.ai
