WeIntegrate’s Game-Changing Shopify Payouts Integration is Now in Beta
Accountants Save Up to 90% of Their Time Over Reconciling Deposits Manually
Not only does WeIntegrate put accounting integration on autopilot, but the payout feature is a game changer. It’s one of those tools that leverages automation that allows businesses to scale.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WeIntegrate, the leading provider of instant automated bookkeeping and intelligent synchronization between Shopify and QuickBooks Online (QBO), today announced its new game-changing Shopify Payouts integration, now in beta, is giving accountants back 90% of the time they’ve wasted manually reconciling payouts, deposits, sales and refunds.
— Dan DeLong, Chief Content Creator at Schoolofbookkeeping.com
WeIntegrate continues to demonstrate the value of integrating sales details from Shopify into QuickBooks Online, by leveraging proprietary robotic process automation (RPA) that increases accuracy and efficiency over alternative options that create journal entries and require clearing accounts which in the end increase the amount of time accountants waste manually reconciling the data.
“Of all the Shopify connectors I’ve experienced, WeIntegrate is taking the deepest approach into this sales channel,” said Dan DeLong, Chief Content Creator at Schoolofbookkeeping.com and Co-Host of the QB Power Hour. “Not only does it put accounting integration on autopilot, but the payout feature is a game changer. It’s one of those tools that leverages automation that allows businesses to scale.”
“WeIntegrate's Payouts feature has transformed our accounting firm's efficiency for our clients with Shopify stores,” stated Austen Meier, Head Honcho of Squeaky Clean Books. “Previously, managing 10 Shopify payouts took over an hour, and now it takes just minutes. WeIntegrate automatically creates deposits, selects orders, and adds processing fees, slashing our workload significantly. It's boosted our productivity, allowing us to focus on serving our clients better. A game-changer for any business seeking to streamline their financial operations with Shopify.”
WeIntegrate’s Shopify Payouts integration with QuickBooks Online is scheduled for general availability in May. To see a demonstration on how accurate, efficient, and powerful this new capability is, click here.
About We Integrate
WeIntegrate automates the bookkeeping process between Shopify and QuickBooks online by instantly creating and updating data from sales, fulfillments, cancellations, and refunds. WeIntegrate then monitors Shopify Payout availability and automatically generates reconciled deposits into QuickBooks Online. Shopify merchants and their bookkeepers benefit by the instant synchronization, elimination of data entry, increases in accuracy, reduction in time to reconcile, and simplification of tax preparation. A wizard-based self-service setup only takes a few minutes and the flow is so easy, you don’t have to be an accountant to get started. For more information, visit us at weintegrate.co.
Marc Kalman
We Integrate, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube