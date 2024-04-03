Goo Goo Dolls, Eli Young Band, Switchfoot, Wade Bowen, Fastball, Uncle Lucius and More turn Texas into Eclipse Central

Eclipse Fest 24 Set for Arch Ray Resorts, Inaugural Heart of Texas Fest on Tap at Altstadt Brewery, Presented by Landmark Entertainment

FREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the upcoming solar eclipse just days away, Landmark Entertainment is transforming the Central Texas resort destination of Fredericksburg, Texas, for a musical weekend in celebration of the eclipse.

Landmark presents two unique multi-day concert events just one mile apart, turning Texas’ famed Hill Country into an eclipse-chasers paradise.

Set for April 5 – 6 at Altstadt Brewery, the inaugural Heart of Texas Fest will be led by Eli Young Band, Wade Bowen, Uncle Lucius, Audic Empire and more, with special offers available for two days of music, food and family-friendly fun.

Featuring FREE general admission throughout the weekend, special Heart of Texas Fest VIP access is also available for $399, with amenities including a seated viewing area, full service wait staff, free Altstadt beer + refreshments, Celebrity Guests Manu Ginobili (NBA Hall Of Fame Inductee), Johnny “Foorball” Manziel (First Freshman Heisman Trophy Winner) along with Quinn Ewers, QB at Univ. of Texas (Top 2024 Heisman candidate) will be hanging with fans in VIP taking in the music.

Find more information here.

Meanwhile, April 7 – 8 will see The Living Tree Amphitheater of nearby Arch Ray Resort play host to

Eclipse Fest 24, and another round of iconic musical guests. Headlined by Platinum-superstars Goo Goo Dolls, the event will also feature Switchfoot, Fastball, Kyle Park, Cody Morrow, and more – plus on-site camping, boondocking and beyond.

Two day passes for Eclipse Fest 24 are still available AND a select number of single-day tickets have just been released, starting at $100. Buy tickets and learn more here.

Timed to kick off the Central Texas region’s celebration of eclipse weekend, these Landmark Entertainment festivals will coincide with a total solar eclipse, set to occur on Monday, April 8.

The Mayor’s office notes an influx of over 500,000 people are expected to visit the area as a prime viewing destination

About Landmark Entertainment:

Landmark Entertainment, founded in November 2022, stands as the epicenter of live music entertainment in the heart of Texas. As premier concert facilitators, we specialize in providing a comprehensive range of services to ensure the success of live music and entertainment events. Our expertise encompasses talent buying, staffing, concert coordination, sound and production, promotion, sponsorship, and vendor outreach – offering a one-stop solution for event organizers.

About Altstadt Brewery:

Located in historic Fredericksburg, Texas, Altstadt Brewery is a unique destination to enjoy world-class beer, listen to live music, take in a Texas sunset from the Biergarten and savor delicious food all in a Bavarian-inspired environment.

About Arch Ray Resort:

Arch Ray Resort is a Fredericksburg, TX treasure located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. Arch Ray currently includes an onsite winery, brewery, distillery, farm to table restaurant, and world class music venue – The Living Tree Amphitheater, which debuted in 2023 with Scott Stapp of Creed. Stop in for a wine tasting or a beer flight at our tasting room, or reserve space along the Pedernales River for your RV. During your visit, learn a bit about the rich Texas history that spawned the success and future of Arch Ray Resort.

