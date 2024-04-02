Submit Release
Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Gov. Green Lowers Flags to Honor Last USS Arizona Survivor Lou Conter

GOVERNOR GREEN LOWERS FLAGS TO HONOR LAST USS ARIZONA SURVIVOR LOU CONTER

 

 

April 2, 2024  

 

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, effective from sunrise Wednesday, April 3, to sunset Friday, April 5. 

This action is taken to honor the last Pearl Harbor survivor, Lou Conter, who died on Monday, April 1, 2024, at age 102. Conter and many of his 335 shipmates who survived the attack, distinguished themselves by rescuing many of their brethren and continued to serve the Navy with dignity and honor. The December 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor took 1,177 Arizona crewmembers’ lives.

“Lou Conter is one of the greatest examples of ‘the Greatest Generation,’” said Governor Green. “After surviving the Pearl Harbor attack, he not only stayed in the Navy, but he went to flight school and ultimately flew some 200 combat missions, including getting shot down while contributing to the rescue of his “Black Cats” squadron near New Guinea. We are forever grateful to Lou and all those who served aboard the USS Arizona and on all of the other ships in Pearl Harbor on that fateful day. Hawai‘i and America salute their service and their memory.” 

