Central Saanich’s largest sewer system replacement project kicks off

CANADA, April 2 - From District of Central Saanich: https://www.centralsaanich.ca/our-community/news/central-saanichs-largest-sewer-system-replacement-project-kicks

Central Saanich celebrated the kick off one of its largest infrastructure projects today. The much-anticipated Brentwood Bay sewer system replacement is officially underway.

The sewer system, which handles approximately half of the municipality’s wastewater, including flows from the W̱JOȽEȽP (Tsartlip) First Nation, has reached the end of its lifecycle. Replacing and reconfiguring the system has been a top infrastructure priority for the District since condition assessments noted several critical components of the system need replacement.

The $12.4M project to replace the Brentwood Bay sewer system is one of the largest capital projects undertaken by the District in recent times. The project is eligible for $5.8M in funding from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program due to the environmental protection aspect of the project as the main sewer pump station is a few metres away from Saanich Inlet.

New main pipes will be installed in the roadway and new sewer service connections will be provided to the properties. In total, the project includes 4,270 meters of sanitary sewer mains along Sluggett Road, Wallace Drive and Stellys Cross Road. Improvements along Wallace Drive will also include the installation of new bike lanes.

“We’re happy to celebrate the first milestone for Central Saanich,” said the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “The Brentwood Bay sewer project will increase the region’s wastewater management capacity and safeguard the local environment while also installing new bike lanes for the community. We will continue to invest in projects that foster resiliency while improving services for Canadians.”

“Wastewater infrastructure is a foundation of sustainable healthy communities. This critical upgrade ensures Brentwood Bay and the W̱JOȽEȽP First Nation have a reliable wastewater system they need to grow,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “The collective efforts of all orders of government have made this project a reality. This essential work protects the environment, keeps waterways clean, and helps ensure a vibrant community.”

“The Brentwood Bay sewer system manages around half of the municipality's wastewater, this critical project will make our community more resilient,” said Mayor Ryan Windsor. “It will also allow for the addition of bike lanes along Wallace Drive, which was identified as a top priority in the Active Transportation Plan.”

During construction there will be minor detours and traffic impacts. Impacted property owners will receive notification, and the public can stay up to date at CSaanich.ca/BrentwoodSewer.