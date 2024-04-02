CVRD begins grant-funded improvement at the Bings Creek Recycling Centre

CANADA, April 2 - From the Cowichan Valley Regional District: https://www.cvrd.ca/DocumentCenter/View/109235/News-Release---Bings-Creek-Modernization-Project

A significant grant will support the Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) in realizing some of the goals of its regional Solid Waste Management Plan (SWMP).

In 2023, the CVRD was awarded $6 million from the Strategic Priorities Fund (SPF) under the Canada Community-Building Fund to undertake the construction of an organics waste transfer building at the Bings Creek Recycling Centre. The new building will replace a temporary structure and support curbside collection service in member municipalities, First Nations and CVRD Electoral Areas. This funding will also allow the CVRD to expand its existing recycling building and include upgrades to onsite service roads and stormwater management.

“We’re happy to support the CVRD in achieving better waste management to meet current needs and plan for future population growth,” said the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “Proper waste collection, sorting, and disposal is critical to protecting our environment. By working with local Indigenous groups, the regional district can incorporate the practices of those who have been stewards of the earth. We will continue investing in projects that build strong, resilient, and collaborative communities.”

The CVRD has retained Stantec (previously Morrison Hershield) to oversee the project, including the design and construction. The CVRD has also retained Jared Qwustenuxun Williams of Qwustenuxun Consulting as an Indigenous liaison for the project, and Darryl Tunnicliffe, P.Eng, who will help facilitate the exciting step towards weaving Indigenous history and values into this project.

“As set out in the CVRD 2023-2026 Corporate Strategic Plan, strengthening relationships with Indigenous communities is integral to the journey of reconciliation,” said Ilse Sarady, Senior Manager of Recycling and Solid Waste Management for the CVRD. “We are thankful for the funding to undertake this work. Huy ch q’u siiem (thank you with respect) to Jared Qwustenuxun Williams for helping us learn, understand and honour the rich history and culture of the Hul’q’umi’num speaking people who continue to steward these lands as they have since time immemorial.”

Construction of the organics waste transfer building at Bings Creek Recycling Centre is expected to begin in 2025 and be operational at the end of 2026. The new transfer building will support curbside organics collection across the CVRD’s nine Electoral Areas, First Nations and member municpalites, decreasing the amount of organic waste sent to landfill.

“The CVRD’s dedication to serving its community by meeting the goals of its SWMP will enhance services for the entire community,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “By blending First Nations history and values into the facility‘s improvements, the CVRD is showing its commitment to learning about and respecting the heritage of the land.”

The Canada Community-Building Fund is a permanent source of federal funding for local infrastructure across Canada. In British Columbia, it is administered by the Union of BC Municipalities. Funds are provided to communities upfront twice a year and can be strategically invested across 19 project categories to address local priorities.