Governor Katie Hobbs Statement on University of Arizona President Robbins Announcement

Phoenix, AZ – Governor Katie Hobbs released the following statement in response to Dr. Robert C. Robbins announcing he will step down at the end of his contract, or once a successor is named:

“I look forward to continued work to address the University of Arizona’s finances and restore the public’s trust in one of our state’s most important public institutions. From day one I have been laser-focused on addressing fiscal mismanagement and ensuring there is proper oversight and accountability from ABOR to protect our public universities. Moving forward, I will continue that work in coordination with UArizona leadership and ABOR. UArizona is an incredible asset to the State of Arizona. During this time of leadership transition, I will continue to offer my support to the university and to ABOR as a successor is identified."