Introducing the Future Policing Institute: Advancing future policing that is effective, empathetic and just
With its official launch, the Future Policing Institute has released the first model policy on the use of generative artificial intelligence by the police
By the ‘responsible use of AI’ we mean the ethical deployment of AI that is thoughtful, reflective, and considerate of the potential for causing harm to the very people the police are paid to protect.”REDLANDS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Future Policing Institute (FPI) is pleased to announce its official launch as a pioneering think tank dedicated solely to advancing the future of policing. With a focus on anchoring foresight, innovation, and community relationships to the culture of policing, the FPI serves as a practitioner, policymaker, and community-focused knowledge organization. Additionally, the Institute has established the Center on Policing and Artificial Intelligence (COP-AI) as a hub for discussions and resources on policing’s responsible use of AI. It may very well be the first organization dedicated entirely to advancing policing’s responsible use of AI.
At the heart of the FPI's mission is a commitment to probe the issues and technologies that will shape policing in the future. By providing commentary through blog posts, articles, and issue briefs, the Institute offers valuable insights into the evolving landscape of policing. Moreover, the FPI offers resources for police departments, elected officials, and community members to advance a forward-leading, rightful model of policing.
"Our world is now marked by rapid societal changes and technological advances. The Future Policing Institute is committed to helping police agencies, and the communities they protect, navigate the complexities of the future," said Jim Bueermann, President of the FPI. "By blending together multiple disciplines and fostering collaboration among stakeholders, we aim to help shape a future of policing that is effective, empathetic, and just."
The FPI’s most recent resource is its Model Policy for the use of Generative Artificial Intelligence by Police Agencies. It is available on the Institute’s website now. “We have strong feelings about the promise of AI in policing” says Bueermann. “We appreciate and look forward to the tremendous benefits it promises to provide. However, we are also mindful of the potential pitfalls GAI tools present.”
Underpinning this policy is the FPI’s assertion that policing’s use of AI must be framed around the responsible use of what history will likely view as the most powerful of all human technologies.
“By the ‘responsible use of AI’ we mean the ethical deployment of AI that is thoughtful, reflective, and considerate of the potential for causing harm to the very people the police are paid to protect,” says Bueermann, while adding, “In our view, policing’s use of AI must be evaluated on whether it is effective, empathetic and just. It is the duty of police chiefs and sheriffs to create appropriate operational guardrails that ensure policing’s ethical and safe use of AI.”
The FPI's Fellows are a group of more than 50 forward-thinking professionals from a wide breadth of disciplines. They contribute future-oriented commentaries, provide consulting services and coaching for police leaders, and are available for media interviews to shed light on critical issues affecting the future of policing. A full listing of the FPI Fellows is on the website.
The Institute's areas of interest include futures studies, strategic foresight, polarizing impacts on policing, societal trends, community policing, organizational culture, evidence-based policing, officer safety and wellness, technology, and more. Notably, the Institute emphasizes its focus on the impact of technology on policing, including the consequences of adopting emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. Additionally, the Institute serves as a gateway to the discipline of futures studies for both police personnel and laypeople interested in shaping public safety outcomes.
For more information about the Future Policing Institute, the Center on Policing and Artificial Intelligence and their initiatives, please visit www.futurepolicing.org or www.cop-ai.org.
