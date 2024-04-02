Coalition of 21 Attorneys General Defeat Biden Administration’s Green Agenda in Court

Lincoln— Attorney General Hilgers announced a Kentucky federal judge blocked the Biden Administration’s highway emissions rule that attempted to drive gas-powered cars off the road. A coalition of 21 state attorneys general brought a challenge in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky against the Federal Highway Administration’s rule that attempted to force states to reduce CO2 emissions on the roads.

“We are grateful for the court’s decision in striking down the Biden Administration’s latest attempt to promote its radical climate agenda, the ruling restores Nebraska’s right to choose the policies that are best for our State,” stated Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

If the Federal Highway Administration’s rule had not been struck down, it would have required states to set targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from on-road sources. Multiple states commented that the FHWA rule may cause the elimination of future economic development and job creation projects.

The attorneys general joined in the FHWA suit are from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Kansas, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.