United Integrity Networks, LLC Launches Multi-Disciplinary Digital Infrastructure Advisory Boutique
Provides consulting services, as well as development and operational expertise across digital infrastructure and through the service delivery stack.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Integrity Networks, LLC announces the launch of United Integrity Advisors (“UIA”) (www.united-integrity.com), a multi-disciplinary digital infrastructure advisory practice. The firm aims to bridge the gap in understanding and execution for businesses and service providers in managing and implementing next generation digital infrastructure applications.
Counterparties in energy, finance, government, real estate, fiber networks, data centers and enterprises across all industries are facing unprecedented challenges to adapt. The rate of change in the advancement and adoption of new technologies, in particular artificial intelligence, is creating a talent and knowledge shortage for businesses and institutions. UIA is uniquely positioned to advise these entities to manage change responsibly and successfully.
UIA is positioned with unique and differentiated expertise in: i) behind the meter and renewable powered data center development and power sourcing; ii) hyperscale data center land development and remediation; iii) data center and meet me room management; iv) designing and managing enterprise IT environments; v) physical and logical networks and internet exchange points (IXPs); vi) wireless networks and shared spectrum; and vii) artificial intelligence integration and automation across applications.
Managing Partner, Eli D. Scher remarked: “This is a truly exciting time in digital infrastructure, and we believe that the market will be well served by this group’s unique and complementary skill sets. There is a widely acknowledged “generational opportunity” to deploy digital infrastructure, and we believe it is imperative that we do so responsibly.” UIA was formed to assist investors, owners and operators as they navigate the unique complexities of digital infrastructure and AI-driven challenges and changes. Alexandra DaCosta, Managing Partner noted: “The convergence of energy, digital infrastructure, financial reforms and AI provide an ideal set of circumstances for disruption. However this disruption must be managed and facilitated holistically, and UIA’s comprehensive set of expertise can do just that.” Additional partners include: Chris Grundemann, Scott Tillman, Sagi Brody, Joe Kochan, Matt Griswold and Phil Koblence.
About UIA
United Integrity Advisors was formed to assemble comprehensive and complementary skill sets across energy, compute, IT application delivery and financial services to underwrite, optimize, and implement digital infrastructure solutions. UIA offers advisory services to owners, investors, operators and consumers of digital infrastructure assets. We are CEOs, CTOs, Founders, Network architects and building owners with a combined 200+ years of experience in digital infrastructure, telecommunications and finance. For more information visit: www.united-integrity.com
