West Hampton Dunes Village Trustee, Gary Michael Trimarchi to Bring Transparent Leadership to WHD with his Mayoral Bid.

Open communication is absolutely vital for responsive governance. I live here and can guarantee that every person in this village will have access to me, and the work that I will do on their behalf.” — Gary Michael Trimarchi

WEST HAMPTON DUNES, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a 25-year resident and dedicated Village Trustee of West Hampton Dunes, Gary Michael Trimarchi has announced his candidacy for mayor, citing transparency, increased community unity, and protecting our beaches as key priorities.

Trimarchi has served over 20 years as an elected Village Trustee in West Hampton Dunes including 12 years as Deputy Mayor. He promises a deeper commitment to change, and pledges to prioritize local interests and ensure that all decisions are made with the community's best interests at heart.

"After nearly three decades under the incumbent mayor, West Hampton Dunes needs a fresh perspective and new vision for the future," Trimarchi says. His knowledge and past experience as trustee and deputy will be a key advantage. He aspires to take the village to the next level and bring a long-needed and welcome change to the administration.

“I love living in the village that has given me and my family so much. I want to give back and make us all proud to be part of the Westhampton Dunes community.”

Trimarchi aims to cultivate a more intimate, accessible, and responsive governance structure, fostering stronger ties between officials and residents while ensuring that the needs of the community remain at the forefront of the decision-making process.

Trimarchi's platform addresses several key issues, including:

• Protecting our beaches.

• Relocating the village office to its rightful place within the heart of the community.

• Being clear and proactive regarding all village policies, proposals and problems.

• Supporting the BBPA, our important environmental community.

• Addressing and promptly resolving the current Department of State issue to eliminate the prolonged delays.

• Cultivating community unity and transparency by facilitating easy and frequent access to information for residents, such as adding Monthly Village Meeting playbacks to the village website, and putting the preliminary budget into the hands of the community prior to being approved.

• Setting term limits, and empowering village officials with technology training and available resources to help them better and more efficiently serve our community members.

“Our current village technology is archaic. It’s 2024 and people expect and deserve more accessibility to the right information, in the right format from their preferred electronic device.”

Trimarchi supports an open door policy inviting the community members to get involved. He is actively seeking out new voices and perspectives from across the village and his plan includes the creation of a resident-driven volunteer committee to coordinate community-building events, beautification activities, and more which he hopes will increase civic involvement and unity.

"Open, two-way communication between leaders and residents is absolutely vital for responsive governance," Trimarchi states. "I live here and can 100% ensure that every person in this village will have access to me, the work that I will do on their behalf and the opportunity to contribute their ideas.”

Standing as a beacon of community change and beach protection, Trimarchi proudly champions his candidacy under The Dunes Improvement Party banner symbolized by the lifeguard chair emblem. He affirms his commitment to watch over community members and ensure the safety of all.

Each Saturday beginning May 26 (Memorial Day Weekend) through election day (June 25) the candidate will hold coffee & chats (informal gatherings) to allow residents to meet their next mayor. For location and more information check the website frequently at whdmayor.com.