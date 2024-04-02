Submit Release
Community testing, a cornerstone of the KDHE COVID-19 Testing Strategy, allows trusted organizations to provide testing to their communities in partnership with KDHE and KDHE contracted labs.

Organizations, such as pharmacies, clinics, hospitals, EMS and local health departments have enrolled as Community Testing Partners to provide testing for Kansans. Community Testing Partners receive a fee for all eligible tests conducted to offset personnel and administration costs. Testing must be provided free of charge and without requirement of ID, insurance, symptoms or known contact.

The CTP Program offers Community Testing Partners rapid antigen tests, as supplies are available. CTP sites may also provide PCR testing in partnership with KDHE contracted labs. Contact the KDHE team with any questions.

