Honey Brook Community Library Breaks Ground on Expansion Project

HONEY BROOK April 2, 2024 − State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) joined leadership from the Honey Brook Community Library and Honey Brook Township officials yesterday for a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion project at Honey Brook Community Library.

The Honey Brook Community Library expansion project, funded in part by a $1.14 million state grant announced in October 2022 by Senator Muth, will nearly double the size of the current library.

“Libraries are such an integral part of our communities. The Honey Brook Community Library expansion project will allow for enhanced programs for all community members and families,” Muth said. “It’s very exciting to see construction starting this week and I cannot wait to come back to see the final product.”

The project will add more programming and community space, improve ventilation, and add additional dedicated learning space for children, teens, and adults.

“It is an exciting day for our Board of Directors, staff, and community as we begin our library expansion project,” Jennifer Spade, Library Director, Honey Brook Community Library, said. “I want to thank everyone who helped us get to this point.   Those who donated their time or money and believed this expansion of our little library could happen.  It’s a great day for the Honey Brook community.”

Library officials indicated that construction is set to begin later this week and it is expected to be completed later this fall. Furnishing, shelving, and other interior work will be completed through Winter 2024/Spring 2025.

“Libraries are the heartbeats of our neighborhoods, serving as hubs of knowledge, inspiration, and connection. With this expansion of HBCL, we not only increase its physical space but also amplify the impact and reach of our library’s resources and services to include:  a dedicated and large Community Wing, an expansive Children’s Wing and a Wing to support our Adult patrons as well as other improvements,” Rocky Avvento, President, Honey Brook Community Library Board, said.

Other participants in the groundbreaking ceremony included state Rep. Dan Williams and several members of the Honey Brook Community Library Board.

