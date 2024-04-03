Scottish teen in the running for John Lennon Song of the Year with rock song inspired by his psychosis.
Brodie Brown’s ‘Monsters’ twists from Nigerian gospel to punk, as a rally-cry against the failing kids mental health system and his struggles with psychosis.
I can’t believe it. I just wanted people to know they’re not alone as most of my friends didn’t make it. I’m just lucky to have found my reason”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brodie Brown’s (17) debut single ‘Monsters’ has won the prestigious Grand Prize for Best Rock Song in the John Lennon Songwriting awards and is now in the running for Song of the Year. His unique sound twists from Nigerian gospel to punk rock, as a rally-cry against the failing kids mental health system and his struggles with audible, visual and tactile psychosis. To listen to ‘Monsters’ and vote for Brodie to win the award, visit https://jlsc.com/vote where everyone who votes is entered into a prize draw.
— Brodie Brown
Brodie Brown was born with a rare condition meaning he needed over 70 operations on his throat and spent years of his childhood in Yorkhill and Great Ormond Street hospitals fighting to keep breathing. With this condition, COVID times and lockdown were even tougher on Brodie, causing a traumatic breakdown that sadly resulted in a sectioning in a mental hospital at 14 years old. Still in hospital for his 15th birthday, childhood musical heroes, The Fratellis, heard about his plight and sent him a bass guitar to give him a reason to keep fighting. Never having played an instrument before, this sparked a passion for music to express what he couldn’t say in words alone. Brodie used apps to find gospel and jazz musicians in Nigeria to create music that expresses what living with psychosis feels like.
Brodie says, “I can’t believe it. I just wanted people to know they’re not alone as most of my friends didn’t make it. I’m just lucky to have found my reason.”
Since writing ‘Monsters’ earlier this year, Brodie has recorded over a dozen songs in his unique sound and released his debut EP ‘Just another day in Paradise’ on Brodie Brown's Spotify where the song ‘It’s Never Enough’ also won Best Break-Up song. Music has been a real turning point for Brodie despite his daily challenges has just been offered a place at WaterBear College of Music https://waterbear.org.uk to do a songwriting degree – despite not having any traditional school qualifications.
Founder Bruce Dickenson says, “When we heard his music, we knew we had to help, even though he didn’t meet the entry requirements. WaterBear exists to find and nurture raw talent so we worked with our partners at Falmouth University to formally recognise Brodie’s real-world musical achievements, and I am so pleased that we could offer a place on the degree due to the sheer quality of his musical output. This was so important to me, as I too left formal education with very few qualifications having spent my youth in van touring, and I was later able to get myself onto a degree course in the same way as Brodie. Music can change our lives and I see that every day. Well done Brodie. Where you tread others will follow.”
Voting is open until 30th April. Winners announced in May. https://jlsc.com/vote
Editors note:
The John Lennon Songwriting Contest is an international songwriting contest that began in 1997 to give songwriters an opportunity to express themselves, and get their music heard. The JLSC is made possible by Yoko Ono Lennon with judges including Flea from The Red Hot Chilli Peppers.
The Fratellis are a multi-platinum, multi-award-winning Scottish rock band from Glasgow, formed in 2005. The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Jon Fratelli, bassist and backing vocalist Barry Fratelli, and drummer and backing vocalist Mince Fratelli.
WaterBear – The College of Music was founded by music education pioneers Adam Bushell and Bruce John Dickinson. Together they each have more than 30 years’ experience in professional music and 25 years at the highest level of music education. Their relentless dedication to supporting musicians and artists is focused on building sustainable long-term careers.
