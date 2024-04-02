State Senator John I. Kane and State Representative Carol Kazeem Announce Upcoming Free Senior Expo

CHESTER, PA – April 2, 2024 − State Senator John I. Kane and State Representative Carol Kazeem are pleased to announce their upcoming Senior Expo on Thursday, April 11th, 2024. The event will be held at the Upper Chichester Township Municipal Complex, located at 8500 Furey Rd, Upper Chichester, PA from 10am to 1pm. Admission to the expo is free for all seniors. Light lunch and snacks will be provided, and attendees can participate in various giveaways.

This Expo aims to connect seniors with numerous senior resources including COSA, Legal Aid, SEPTA, PennDOT, Highmark, PA Treasury (unclaimed property), IBX and many more. These organizations are instrumental in providing essential assistance to seniors in both Delaware County and Chester County.

“This is a great opportunity to connect our seniors with essential resources and assistance organizations,” said Senator Kane and Rep Kazeem. “Our goal is to empower our seniors, ensuring they have access to the services they need and deserve, and have a fun time doing it.”

Additional services such as vaccinations and blood pressure checks will be available to all in attendance. A medication drop-off box will be provided courtesy of the Delaware County District Attorney’s office.

Seniors can pre-register for the Expo by calling Senator Kane’s office at: 610-447-5845 or Representative Kazeem’s office at 610-876-6420.