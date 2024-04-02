Submit Release
Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on New Dogwood Monitor

Tuesday, April 2, 2024

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein consented to Dogwood Health Trust's selection of a new independent monitor to oversee HCA's compliance with the Asset Purchase Agreement it signed when it purchased Mission Health System in 2019. The Asset Purchase Agreement requires Dogwood to obtain the Attorney General's consent when selecting the Independent Monitor. Dogwood selected Affiliated Monitors, Inc. as the new independent monitor beginning April 1, 2024.

Attorney General Stein shared the following statement:

"I appreciate Dogwood's efforts to conduct a thorough search for a new independent monitor. My office has reviewed and consented to this pick. A strong, independent, and transparent monitor will go a long way in ensuring that HCA upholds its commitments. I look forward to working with the new independent monitor to ensure that the people of western North Carolina have access to high-quality health care."

