Attorney General Jeff Jackson Secures Conviction in State Withholding Tax Embezzlement Case

RALEIGH – Today, Attorney General Jeff Jackson announced that former owner of several North Carolina assisted living facilities, Charles L. Gross, Jr., pleaded guilty to nine counts of aiding and abetting embezzlement of state property. Gross will serve 10-21 months in prison, pay restitution and complete 100 hours of community service.

“This business owner embezzled over $100,000 – funds used for important state functions like public education, health and human services, transportation and infrastructure,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “I’m grateful for the work of NCDOJ attorneys to bring him to justice. Our office is committed to going after anyone who abuses state tax funds.”

Information showed that Gross, who operated Coventry Health and Management, LLC DBA Granville House, Coventry House of Siler City, LLC, and Coventry House of Zebulon, LLC used his businesses to embezzle State Withholding tax. During tax years 2016-2019, Gross embezzled a total of $124,225.00.

The charges against Gross resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department of Revenue’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh and was prosecuted by Special Prosecution attorneys with the North Carolina Department of Justice.

