ASCI Family of Companies Celebrates 25 Years of Thriving Success
ASCI Family of Companies (ASCI), a leader in supply chain and logistics solutions, proudly commemorates 25th anniversary this year
It's remarkable to reflect on the journey we've traveled since our inception, navigating ups and downs with resilience and determination.”ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ASCI Family of Companies (ASCI), renowned for its expertise in supply chain and logistics solutions, is proud to announce its 25th anniversary on March 30th, 2024. This milestone not only celebrates a quarter-century of operations, which commenced on April 1st, 1999, but also marks the initiation of its contract with Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) on April 1st, 2024.
— Christine Hopkins, President & CEO of ASCI
"It is remarkable to reflect on the journey we've traveled since our inception, navigating ups and downs with resilience and determination," shares Christine Hopkins, President & CEO of ASCI. "We have not only survived but are flourishing, thanks to the dedication and hard work of our team."
In addition to securing its initial federal government contract with the General Services Administration (GSA) and the recent FRCE contract, ASCI is progressing on various federal and commercial projects. The company has successfully diversified its revenue streams over the past three years, reinforcing its financial stability and ensuring its continued success. Initially focused on the oil & gas sector, ASCI has now broadened its market reach to include federal contracting, demonstrating flexibility, innovation, and a strong commitment to client value.
Since its inception in 1999, ASCI has undergone organizational changes, including Christine Hopkins becoming the majority owner. In December of 2022, ASCI Federal Services LLC achieved certification as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), with Advanced Supply Chain LLC receiving Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) certification through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) in July of 2023. ASCI maintains various other certifications, including its status as a Military Spouse Employment Partnership Small Business Partner (MSEP SB), reflecting its commitment to diversity and inclusion. As of March 2024, the company employs a diverse workforce, with 28% veterans and 67% women. It recently earned the ISO 30415:2021 certification for Human Resource Management: Diversity and Inclusion from The HRSI Organizational Certification Commission, in addition to maintaining ISO 9001, 45001, and 14001 certifications since 2015.
About ASCI
Advanced Supply Chain International LLC is part of the ASCI Family of Companies, including ASCI Federal Services LLC, and is based in Anchorage, Alaska. ASCI has been providing supply chain and asset management consulting and services to commercial and government customers since 1999. ASCI specializes in providing support for procurement, contracting, warehousing, inventory management, transportation coordination, and surplus material disposition.
To learn more about the ASCI Family of Companies, please visit www.asciLLC.com.
