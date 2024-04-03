Steptoe & Johnson to Serve as Presenting Sponsor of Appalachian RNG Conference

Steptoe & Johnson recognizes the importance of the growing RNG market. RNG is generated from organic materials and provides sustainable and fuel-efficient opportunities to the energy sector. ” — Britt Freund, leader of the firm’s Alternative & Renewable Energy Group.

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long-time energy-related conference participant Steptoe & Johnson PLLC will serve as Presenting Sponsor of the Appalachian RNG Conference III – Spring 2024.

The one-day program, focused on renewable natural gas (RNG), developed by the H2-CCS Network, RNG Directories, and Shale Directories, will be held April 18, at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh/Southpointe, minutes south of Pittsburgh.

"Steptoe & Johnson recognizes the importance of the growing RNG market. RNG is generated from organic materials and provides sustainable and fuel-efficient opportunities to the energy sector. It’s an energy source that can be integrated to our current natural gas infrastructure,” said Britt Freund, leader of the firm’s Alternative & Renewable Energy Group.

Steptoe & Johnson is a U.S. law firm nationally recognized for its strengths in energy law and has more than a century of experience in the areas of business, labor and employment, and litigation. The firm’s Alternative & Renewable Energy Team provides a full range of services across the renewable energy spectrum, including wind, solar, biomass, hydroelectric, and cogeneration projects. Firm attorneys assist with project development, site acquisition, financing, permitting, compliance, and negotiating power purchase and other commercial agreements. Team members also advise clients on renewable energy credits, tax incentives, and energy efficiency and savings transactions.

“Steptoe & Johnson has a strong legacy in energy and supporting clients in all phases of energy projects. We are pleased to have the firm as Presenting Sponsor,” stated Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder, RNG Directory.

The firm has 18 offices in seven states and over 400 attorneys and professionals.