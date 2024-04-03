Submit Release
US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Anywhere in the USA to Call them For Direct Access to The Nation's Top Lawyers for Compensation Results-Please Don't Play Lawyer Roulette

"If you are the loved one of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA-before you hire a lawyer to assist with compensation-please give us a call at 866-714-6466. We give very good advice.”
— US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If you are a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA-we have been assisting people like you for nearly two decades, we make certain you get to the nation's most capable attorneys. We know there is a direct relationship between being represented by one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and the compensation you will receive if you are a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer as we would be happy to discuss at 866-714-6466.

"Unfortunately, most family members of Navy Veterans who have developed mesothelioma are impulse buyers when it comes to hiring a lawyer-law firm to assist with financial compensation. What they do not realize is most of the biggest advertisers for mesothelioma on the internet are middlemen law firms-that do nothing more than sign people up-they do not do the compensation work for the Navy Veteran. Your Navy Veteran husband or dad who has mesothelioma is not a used car—to be sold by brokers.

"If you are the loved one of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA-before you hire a lawyer to assist with compensation-please give us a call at 866-714-6466. We would like to make some good suggestions about lawyers you should talk to. Our service is free-and very honest." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

Suggestions from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate for Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

“Do you recall the names of shipmates-coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

“Did you have more than one job in the navy-armed forces where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?”

"Has your loved one's doctor told you that mesothelioma is a distinct possibility-but because they are so sick-weak-a biopsy to confirm the mesothelioma is not possible? If this is your loved one, please call us at 866-714-6466."

Important Note: “We are advocates for Navy Veterans who have developed mesothelioma anywhere in the USA-and as we say all the time we want these people to receive the best possible financial compensation results. We are not a law firm. We have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for nearly two decades-and to make sure the best compensation happens for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer we offer direct access to the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys. For more information a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members are welcome to call us anytime at 866-714-6466. Please don't shortchange yourself on mesothelioma compensation." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

Michael Thomas
US Navy Veteran Mesothelioma Advocate
+1 866-714-6466
