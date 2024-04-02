Manchin Announces More Than $470K in Land and Water Conservation Grants to Develop and Upgrade Local West Virginia Parks
Charleston, WV – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced $470,254 in funding for projects to improve public outdoor recreation, provide additional fields and playground access across West Virginia and to develop West Milford’s first community park. This funding was secured through Chairman Manchin’s historic Great American Outdoors Act.
“Today’s announcement is welcome and exciting news for communities across Wild and Wonderful West Virginia. I am proud that the Great American Outdoors Act continues to make major investments in our parks and public lands for our children and grandchildren. Across West Virginia, families will be able to enjoy renovated and safer park facilities where they can gather for basketball games, summer barbecues and everything in between,” said Chairman Manchin.
Project Details:
- $150,000 – Larenim Park Amphitheater Rehabilitation, Mineral County, West Virginia.
- This grant will increase public outdoor recreation opportunities for the community of Mineral County by renovating the amphitheater at Larenim Park. The renovated stage, seating, and parking area will allow Mineral County to offer outdoor events and entertainment for all members of the community.
- $124,850 – West Milford Town Park Development, West Milford, West Virginia.
- This grant will increase public outdoor recreation opportunities for residents in the town of West Milford by developing West Milford Town Park in the town of West Milford. The grant will support the creation of a community park in a town that currently does not have one, providing both recreational opportunities as well as outdoor community events. The new park will have a basketball court, pavilions, and exercise equipment.
- $99,964 – Bridge Park Pickleball, Hurricane, West Virginia.
- This grant will improve public outdoor recreation opportunities for the residents of the City of Hurricane by renovating Hurricane Bridge Park in the City of Hurricane. New pickleball courts, sidewalk, additional amenities, and a canopy shade structure will be installed.
- $58,000 – Moundsville Riverfront Park Improvements, Moundsville, West Virginia.
- This grant will improve public outdoor recreation opportunities for the City of Moundsville residents by renovating Riverfront Park in the City of Moundsville. The renovation of the park will allow the City of Moundsville additional recreational opportunities for youth and adults by providing pickleball courts, a basketball half-court, and ADA accessibility.
- $37,440 – Barbour County Park Improvements, Belington, West Virginia.
- This grant will improve public outdoor recreation opportunities for the residents of Barbour County by renovating Barbour County Park Ballfield and Playground in the City of Belington. The improvements of electrical upgrades, constructing new dugouts, and installing playground equipment at Barbour County Park Ballfield and Playground will give more teams an additional field to play on and more children access to the playground.
Previous Article