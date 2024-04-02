Manchin Announces More Than $470K in Land and Water Conservation Grants to Develop and Upgrade Local West Virginia Parks

April 02, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced $470,254 in funding for projects to improve public outdoor recreation, provide additional fields and playground access across West Virginia and to develop West Milford’s first community park. This funding was secured through Chairman Manchin’s historic Great American Outdoors Act.

“Today’s announcement is welcome and exciting news for communities across Wild and Wonderful West Virginia. I am proud that the Great American Outdoors Act continues to make major investments in our parks and public lands for our children and grandchildren. Across West Virginia, families will be able to enjoy renovated and safer park facilities where they can gather for basketball games, summer barbecues and everything in between,” said Chairman Manchin.

Project Details: