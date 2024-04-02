Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,513 in the last 365 days.

MPD Investigating Fatal Shooting in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal early morning shooting in Northwest.

 

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 1:20 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 2100 block of 9th Street, Northwest for the sound of gunshots. Officers located an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died. A second man was found with a minor graze wound.

 

The decedent has been identified as 19-year-old Marquis Ward, of Northwest, D.C.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

CCN: 24049010

###

You just read:

MPD Investigating Fatal Shooting in Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more