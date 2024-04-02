MPD Investigating Fatal Shooting in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal early morning shooting in Northwest.

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 1:20 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 2100 block of 9th Street, Northwest for the sound of gunshots. Officers located an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died. A second man was found with a minor graze wound.

The decedent has been identified as 19-year-old Marquis Ward, of Northwest, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24049010

###