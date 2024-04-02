Gov. Little appoints Ross Pittman to First Judicial District

Boise, ID – Governor Brad Little announced today his appointment of Ross Pittman as District Judge to the First Judicial District.

Pittman is a Magistrate Judge in Kootenai County, serving since 2020. He currently presides over the Kootenai County Domestic Violence Court. Pittman brings over a decade of criminal and civil law experience to the bench. He previously served as elected county prosecutor for Boise County and Payette County. Pittman is a former deputy prosecuting attorney for Boise County and Ada County. Pittman received his bachelor’s degree and juris doctorate from the University of Idaho.

“I want to thank Governor Little, his staff, and the Judicial Council for their faith in me; I am honored by this appointment,” Pittman said. “Thank you to my colleagues and family for their continued support. Justice Meyer set the standard high and I am humbled to follow in her place.”

The position Pittman will fill is chambered in Kootenai County. He will fill a vacancy created after Governor Little appointed Justice Cynthia K.C. Meyer to the Idaho Supreme Court. The First Judicial District encompasses Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, and Shoshone Counties.

Idaho Code 1-2101, et seq., addresses how judicial vacancies in the Idaho Supreme Court, Idaho Court of Appeals, and District Courts are filled. The Idaho Judicial Council submits a list of at least three qualified candidates to Governor Little for appointment, consistent with Idaho law.

# # #