Angela Jiménez: Housing Authority of the City of High Point Annual Report Highlights Major Improvements and Progress
The Housing Authority of the City of High Point, North Carolina has released its annual report, highlighting positive improvements, new programs, & milestones.HIGH POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Housing Authority of the City of High Point, North Carolina (HPHA) recently released an annual report which details improvements within the community.
The Annual Report outlines the efforts of the HPHA staff and the Board of Commissioners, who aim to provide residents with essential tools and training for enhanced self-sufficiency and to lay the foundation for long-term economic progress.
The HPHA held its grand opening for the Cecil Brockman Youth Academic Center in March of 2023, serving nearly 700 youths from elementary through college. The Academic Center provides critical support such as tutoring, peer mentoring, scholarship assistance, and financial education to promote commitment to educational goals.
The HPHA’s SOAR Program enabled youths and teens interested in the medical field to learn hands-on experience at High Point University’s School of Nursing. These scholars learned the importance of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and the impact of COVID-19 on both the nursing and medical fields. From physical assessments to lifesaving practices, the program both taught practical skills and uncovered potential career opportunities in medicine.
Summer was particularly busy for High Point, kickstarting various programs for youths in varying fields. These seeds-to-success include the Summer Enrichment Program, which assists youths from ages 12-17 in developing leadership and character-building skills; the Summer Youth Academy, which helps children and teens excel academically, physically, socially, and enhance their interpersonal skills through building relationships; and the Summer Youth Agriculture Program, which provides nutrition and cooking lessons using the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) curriculum.
Adult residents also benefited from the HPHA’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program (FSS) which was made possible by a $218,841 Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant award. The FSS Program is designed to help program participants gain access to education, job training and employment. The program served 74 households, with 15 households completing the program, thus connecting them with supportive services that meet their individual needs.
According to Chief Executive Officer Angela Jimenez, the HPHA’s mission is to provide eligible families and individuals with adequate and affordable housing, economic advancement and homeownership opportunities. To support this, and through collaboration with the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency, the City of High Point, and other down payment assistance programs, the HPHA allowed first-time home buyers to realize their dream of becoming homeowners, utilizing $97,038 in down payment assistance. Three families were able to purchase homes in the private market due to these efforts. In addition, the HPHA was able to provide financial literacy and housing counseling services to citizens with the assistance of a $23,498 HUD grant award.
The HPHA was able to supply affordable housing to more than 2,476 families, which includes 140 Public Housing, 28 Section 8 New Construction (Morehead Courts) and 132 Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers new admissions; and maintained an applicant waiting list of more than 3,320 combined for all programs. The HPHA disbursed over $9.9 million in rental assistance to more than 500 private market landlords. Additionally, over $209,764.06 was disbursed in utility assistance payments. The HPHA successfully added fifty-seven (57) new landlords to the Section 8 Program.
According to HUD, the HPHA’s average annual income for Public Housing participants ($16,335) is higher than the state average annual income ($15,540). The Average annual income for Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher participants ($17,189) is higher than the state average annual income ($14,840).
Other high points in the Report include the 20th Annual Beautification Program, where 22 participants competed by creating exceptional home landscaping designs. Additionally, the Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon and Holiday Gala brought holiday spirit to residents and the community at large, with the latter featuring a Toy Drive for underprivileged children.
The HPHA advises residents and prospective homeowners to contact their Chief Executive Officer, Angela G. Jiménez, at (336) 878-2375 for any questions regarding the Report.
