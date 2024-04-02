Environmental Management Commission Water Quality Committee to meet April 9

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission’s Water Quality Committee will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. on April 9 in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.

Meeting information, including agendas and supporting documents, can be found on the Commission website.

Environmental Management Commission Meeting

When: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 1 p.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.

Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=me15e345634e7cb14a248244f21399a0b

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2428 878 7269

Password: NCDEQ (62337 from phones and video systems)

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll.

The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state's air and water resources. The Commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the Divisions of Air Quality, Land Resources, Waste Management and Water Resources.