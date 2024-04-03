The Catalan American Council Celebrates the Successful Conclusion of A Taste of Catalonia in New York and San Francisco
WASHINGTON , DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marc Corsi announces the successful conclusion of the Catalan Council inaugural events in New York City and San Francisco. The events invited attendees to connect with esteemed speakers. Additionally, they featured the inaugural CAC Transatlantic Bridge Award Class, which consisted of individuals who helped the interests of the Catalan Community.
The event kicked off in Manhattan’s coveted New York Yacht Club, where attendees enjoyed a cocktail reception and dinner with CAC President Marc Corsi introducing Catalan President Artur Mas and Former Ambassador of Mexico Arturo Sarukhan. Two esteemed titans of politics and diplomacy, Sarukhan and Mas, shared their insight on the significance of promoting and supporting diasporic communities by celebrating their unique culture.
President Mas spoke alongside Mayor Willie Brown and CAC President Marc Corsi at the San Francisco event in the coveted Villa Taverna Club. Brown and Mas emphasized the importance of the relationship between Barcelona and San Francisco as trading partners, cultural centers, and sister cities. The two statesmen were confident about the future of the Catalan-American partnership.
In true San Franciscan spirit, San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin presented a signed resolution to honor the oldest living person, Maria Branyas. Branyas, a Catalan woman 117 years old, was recently honored by CAC Vice President Anselm Bossacoma. To recognize her lifetime achievements as a Catalan-American born in San Francisco, CAC President Marc Corsi and CAC Vice President Anselm Bossacoma intend to deliver her the signed resolution this June.
The event featured the inaugural class of the Transatlantic Bridge Award, the Organization’s premier recognition of Catalan American excellence and dedication to the Catalan cause. The 2024 class was as diverse as it was impactful. The awardees included President Mas, author Colman Andrews, and writer Mary Ann Newman in New York City. The San Francisco class included Mayor Brown, Stanford Professor Joan Ramon Resina Ph.D., and entrepreneur Alfonso de la Nuez.
“The success of A Taste of Catalonia is a function of the CAC’s commitment and dedication to involve the many facets of these countries. The events showed not only the potential of the organization but also the wonderful community formed by attendees, new members, awardees, and speakers. The Catalan Spirit is one of vibrance and fortitude, fully displayed at both events. We intend to grow the CAC community through events in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, and Washington DC in the near future.” said CAC President Marc Corsi.
