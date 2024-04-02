Avineon Completes Acquisition of North Point Geographic Solutions

McLean, Virginia – April 2, 2024 – Anand Subramani, President of Avineon, Inc. (Avineon®), is pleased to announce the acquisition of the assets held by North Point Geographic Solutions, LLC (North Point). As a provider of professional GIS services for nearly two decades, North Point supports non-profits, commercial organizations, and local governments throughout the midwestern United States with a wealth of experience in all aspects of GIS implementation and enhancement.

North Point, an established professional services organization, located in Duluth, Minnesota, is known for providing dozens of clients with exceptional quality services and unique efficiency improving products. The addition of the North Point team complements Avineon’s current professional services offerings and provides new opportunities in the product space for our existing customers. Most importantly, North Point’s ethos fits well with Avineon’s culture of providing reliable, value-based solutions and services to all its customers.

“Avineon has been working with the team at North Point for several months to understand its customers, employees, and innovative geospatial solutions,” said Joel Campbell, Avineon’s Senior Vice President – Commercial Systems. “This acquisition will extend our footprint in the Midwest while simultaneously enhancing the services we can provide our existing customers.”

“North Point is a strong cultural and strategic fit for Avineon that further enhances our commitment to our customers, our team, and our continued growth in the geospatial market,” said Anand Subramani, President of Avineon. In addition, "This acquisition expands Avineon’s service offerings and capabilities to help customers derive more value from spatial intelligence.”

“Finding a home for our customers and staff that helps us grow in the market was an essential part of this transaction,” says Jesse Adams, Founder and Co-Owner of North Point Geographic Solutions. “Ensuring that we are client-focused and team-oriented are two of our key values at North Point, so joining Avineon presents an opportunity to provide additional value and offerings to our long-term customers and significant growth opportunities to our staff. The cultural match of North Point and Avineon made this decision an easy one for us,” says Carolyn Adams, Co-Owner of North Point Geographic Solutions.

