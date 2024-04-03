Eurofins attain full accreditation as a GRMA Certification Body
Eurofins is the latest major international group to be fully accredited under GRMA’s GMP Certification Program for Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics, & OTC Drugs.
Eurofins has been active within the GRMA for several years and observed the 100+ omni-channel and retail brand chain members that the GRMA brings together for industry collaboration & harmonization.”KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eurofins Food Assurance US, a member of the Eurofins Scientific Group - the Luxembourg-based international group of life science companies, is the latest Accredited Certification Body (CB) to partner with the Global Retail and Manufacturer Alliance (GRMA).
Eurofins Food Assurance is now a fully Accredited and Approved CB for GRMA’s Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics, and Over-the-Counter Drug GMP certification program.
“We are excited to partner with globally respected organizations like Eurofins. The accreditation process completion demonstrates their commitment to GRMA’s GMP program and evidence of our market acceptance across the Health & Wellness categories,” said GRMA Executive Director Allyn Shultis. “Organizationally, Eurofins has been active within the GRMA for several years and observed the 100+ omni-channel and retail brand chain members that the GRMA brings together for industry collaboration & harmonization. As a fully accredited Certification Body across all three scopes, Eurofins can utilize their international breadth to advance the GRMA program locally and globally over time.”
“Eurofins is committed to contributing to the health and safety of all by providing high-quality laboratory, advisory, and assurance services. Being a fully accredited CB for the GRMA GMP certification program is well aligned with our mission — allowing us to provide accredited certification services across all three GRMA scopes — dietary supplements, over-the-counter drug products, and cosmetics/personal care products,” said Eurofins Food Assurance US Managing Director Randy Rankin. “We’re proud to have attained this important distinction and look forward to supporting the growth of the program.”
Becoming a Fully Accredited Certification Body
The GRMA partnered with the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to develop a rigorous vetting, authorization, and approval process for CBs. This process ensures that CBs are dedicated to the highest degrees of integrity and professionalism and confirms the partnership between the CB and the GRMA. Upon conclusion of this process, our members and stakeholders are assured of the authority, integrity, and trust in the audits performed.
About the GRMA
The Global Retail and Manufacturer Alliance (GRMA) is a member-based non-profit organization. The members are retailers, manufacturers, trade associations, and certification bodies. The GRMA is dedicated to advancing global quality and safety standards, focusing on several Health & Wellness Categories like dietary supplements, over-the-counter drug products, and cosmetics/personal care products. Visit the GRMA website at grmalliance.org to learn more.
About Eurofins
The global leader in bio-analysis Eurofins is Testing for Life. The Eurofins Scientific S.E. network of independent companies believes it is a global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic product testing and in discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences, and agroscience contract research services. It is also one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, and in the support of clinical studies, as well as in biopharma contract development and manufacturing. It also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialized and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.
With more than 62,000 staff across a network of more than 900 laboratories in over 1,000 companies in 62 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.
Eurofins Scientific S.E. shares are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.
