Sen. Lindsey Williams and Rep. Emily Kinkead Celebrate $509,600 Grant to West View HUB

Pittsburgh, Pa. − April 2, 2024 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams (D-Allegheny) and Representative Emily Kinkead (D-20) announced a $509,600 21st Century Community Learning Center (21st CCLC) grant to the West View HUB.

The West View HUB has become a center of academic excellence since its opening in 2019, with hundreds of students and families participating in academic and social enrichment programs. A recent study of nearly 700 student participants and their caregivers indicated that 96.7% saw a marked academic improvement and 98% saw an emotional improvement after participating in programming at the HUB.

“We are very excited and thankful to receive this grant,” said Scott Pavlot, Executive Director of the West View HUB. “The West View HUB has always been committed to improving academic outcomes for all students and this award will enable us to provide a wide variety of year-round programming and support for students on a sustained basis.”

“The West View HUB provides incredibly impactful programming to students and life-long learners of all ages,” said Senator Williams. “This funding will ensure stability and predictability, allowing the HUB to focus on giving local students and their families the additional supports they need to succeed academically, socially, and creatively.”

“Providing support services at the community level is one of the most effective ways to help people live better lives,” Rep. Kinkead said. “Offering a food pantry, library services, and a diverse array of programming, the HUB is a pillar of West View and the surrounding communities. I’m thrilled to see them receive this significant investment from the state and will continue advocating to support local organizations like this through my work in Harrisburg.”

The West View HUB is one of 61 organizations across the state to receive funding through this grant program. The 21st CCLC grant program is focused on creating programming outside of school hours that will help students meet state and local standards in core academic subjects. Centers receiving funds must offer a broad array of activities to complement their regular academic programs in addition to literacy and other educational services.

Additional information about the 21st CCLC grants can be found here.

