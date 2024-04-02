Kammy Horne is the new CEO at Mpact (formerly Rail~Volution)
Kammy Horne, AICP, is the new Chief Executive Officer of Mpact, a national nonprofit focused on building great places to live around transit.
A full paradigm shift is needed to remove the priority that has historically been placed on automobile travel and to fully consider the critical link between housing and transportation.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accomplished transit industry leader, Kammy Horne, AICP, takes over today as the Chief Executive Officer of Mpact, a national nonprofit organization focused on building great places to live around transit. The Mpact Board of Directors selected Horne in a unanimous vote, following a national search and interviews with several strong candidates.
— Kammy Horne, AICP
“Kammy brings tremendous passion for the mission of Mpact, along with the vision, expertise and tenacity needed to elevate Mpact’s contributions to communities and the industry,” said Mpact Board President Diana Mendes. “She knows what it means to truly understand community needs and to deliver sustainable, equitable solutions. Her leadership comes at a pivotal time as we all strive for more resilient and inclusive mobility and development investments, so all populations can achieve their full potential.”
Over her 25-year career in transportation, Horne has experience at every level of government and in both the private and public sectors. Prior to joining Mpact, Horne worked at VIA Metropolitan Transit in San Antonio as Senior Vice President for Development and Planning. She supervised multiple departments and led efforts to implement new projects under Keep San Antonio Moving, a voter-approved plan to improve transit. Horne brings national experience and insights gained working as a consultant with HNTB, AECOM and Michael Baker International. Horne also previously worked for the Federal Transit Administration and the Texas Department of Transportation.
“Joining Mpact provides a more hands-on way for me to get involved in mobility, connect with everyone in related fields and, through conversations that lead to action, rebalance our transportation systems,” Horne said. “A full paradigm shift is needed to remove the priority that has historically been placed on automobile travel and to fully consider the critical link between housing and transportation. I am thrilled to be able to bring my diverse experience along with my passion for connecting people to all of the great work that we will be doing at Mpact.”
Horne has held leadership positions at several national associations, including the American Public Transit Association (APTA) and Women’s Transportation Seminar (WTS). She is a graduate of several leadership programs including the WTS Executive Leadership Program and the ENO Transportation Senior Executive Program.
Horne is a cyclist and regular transit rider, including relying on transit for two years without a personal car in Texas. She worked on affordable housing issues as a Housing Commissioner for the City of San Antonio.
Horne grew up in El Paso, Texas. She earned a Master of Science in Community and Regional Planning from the University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science from Long Island University in New York. She currently lives in Austin, Texas.
About Mpact: Mobility, Community, Possibility
For nearly 30 years, Mpact, a national nonprofit organization, has shaped and advanced the movement to build great places to live around transit. Together with its Partners, National Steering Committee and Mpact Innovators, Mpact (founded as Rail~Volution) fosters equitable transit-oriented communities as the best way to address the climate crisis and create resilient and just places to live, for everyone. Mpact produces a highly-regarded annual conference, Mpact Transit + Community, focused on transit, connected mobility and technology options and transit-oriented development. Mpact:LAB offers capacity building and leadership development in communities large and small. Mpact:VOICES provides year-round learning and fresh ideas from cross-sector leaders, practitioners and advocates. Find out more at www.mpactmobility.org and on social media @mpactmobility.
