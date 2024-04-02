Recognized as a certified LGBT Business Enterprise through NLGLCC. This company is also an accredited calibration laboratory for ISO 17025 under PJLA.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The certification of Joint Matters INC as an LGBT Business Enterprise by the NLGLCC is a significant milestone in the realm of diversity and inclusion. This recognition not only underscores the importance of representation in the business community but also highlights the progressive strides being made towards inclusivity. With its unique position as the world's first LGBT certified and ISO 17025 Accredited Calibration Laboratory, Joint Matters INC sets a precedent for future enterprises. The company's focus on healthcare and scientific research services, particularly in the field of metrology, is crucial for maintaining the integrity and standardization of diagnostic and measuring equipment.

The diverse team, led by owner Jon Mann and office manager Bonnie Kakos, exemplifies the strength and innovation that can come from a workplace inclusive of LGBT individuals. Contribution from technicians like Danny and Michelle Herrera are invaluable. Working as a brother and sister team, they bring a unique synergy to their projects, combining their familial bond with professional expertise. Their collaboration likely enhances problem-solving capabilities and innovation, as they can draw from a shared background and understanding while tackling technical challenges. Such partnerships often lead to more creative solutions and can be a source of inspiration for other teams striving for excellence in the tech industry.

The business's location in Canoga Park California, near Los Angeles, positions them well to serve a variety of clients in the healthcare, manufacturing, and utility sectors. Potentially allowing them to leverage diversity and inclusion funds to expand their impact and footprint. This achievement is more than just a business accolade; it's a step forward in validating and celebrating the contributions of LGBT-owned businesses in traditionally underrepresented fields.

