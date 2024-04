EdTech Chronicle Announces 2023 "Best in Education" Winners

2023 Bestie Awards

EdTech Chronicle Announces Inaugural 2023 Bestie Awards in Education - More than 25 Winners in Multiple Categories

The Besties recognize outstanding effort and accomplishments in education and edtech, going beyond companies and products, to elevate the people and the tactics that make this crucial market thrive.” — EdTech Chronicle

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EdTech Chronicle , the online publication covering education and education technology, today announced the winners of the inaugural, 2023 “Best in Education” awards – The Besties.The Besties are an effort to not only recognize outstanding effort and accomplishments in education and edtech, but to go beyond the companies and products, to elevate the people and the tactics that make this crucial market thrive.Winners of the EdTech Chronicle 2023 Bestie Awards are:Best Deal or Partnership• RobotLAB x American Samoa Department of Education Landmark PartnershipBest Early Funding Deal• Class Companion - OpenAI, Index Ventures back AI built by teachers for teachersBest Late or Midterm Funding Deal• Swing Education Raises $38 Million in Series C FundingBest Higher Ed M&A Deal• GreenLight Credentials and Follett Higher EducationBest CTE/Workforce Deal• New MedCerts Partnership Expands University of Maryland Global Campus’s Healthcare ProgrammingBest Education Investor, Non-Angel• Wayee Chu, General Partner at Reach CapitalBest Press Release or Press Announcement• ParentSquare Releases Back-to-School Resources, Including Updated Checklist for Successful Home-School CommunicationsBest K12 Product Launch• High-Dosage Tutoring by Tutor.com and The Princeton ReviewBest Higher Ed Product Launch• OpenStax, Rice University - What status quo? OpenStax disrupts tradition with pivotal textbookBest Opinion or Commentary Article• Tracking the carbon footprint of higher education campuses in the era of online learning by John Katzman (Noodle) and Elliot Felix (brightspot)Best K12 Podcast Series• Teaching Channel TalksBest Higher Ed Podcast Series• The EdUp Experience PodcastBest K12 Podcast Episode• Schoolyard Podcast: Ep. 9 - Sensory Spaces, Not Just for StudentsBest Higher Ed Podcast Episode• The Score Podcast - Episode 012: Dave TomarBest Blog or Newsletter by an Individual in Higher Ed• Healthcare Workforce ReportBest Corporate Blog in Education - K12• The Vernier BlogBest Corporate Blog in Education - Higher Ed• THEY BELONG, a ground-breaking report and Cal State study about how Nearpeer works to improve student belonging, recruiting, and retentionBest Founder for a Company Launched in 2023• Avery Pan, Class Companion Founder behind AI built by teachers, for teachersBest Education CEO• Al Kingsley, CEO of NetSupportBest C-Level Officer in Education/EdTech• Chad A. Stevens, Ph.D., Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer of ParentSquareBest Leader of an Academic Institution• Chancellor Diana Z. Rodriguez of San Bernardino Community College DistrictEducation/EdTech Company of the Year• Scribbles SoftwareBest Education/EdTech Rising Star (tie)• Learn with Leaders• DeweyBest Education Service Firm or Company• Pando Public RelationsBest Product Supporting Academic Integrity• The ProctorU Platform by Meazure LearningEditor’s Choice• Education Choices Magazine - Best in EducationAward winners are listed at ETC and have been notified.