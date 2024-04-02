EdTech Chronicle Announces 2023 "Best in Education" Winners
EdTech Chronicle Announces Inaugural 2023 Bestie Awards in Education - More than 25 Winners in Multiple Categories
The Besties recognize outstanding effort and accomplishments in education and edtech, going beyond companies and products, to elevate the people and the tactics that make this crucial market thrive.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EdTech Chronicle, the online publication covering education and education technology, today announced the winners of the inaugural, 2023 “Best in Education” awards – The Besties.
The Besties are an effort to not only recognize outstanding effort and accomplishments in education and edtech, but to go beyond the companies and products, to elevate the people and the tactics that make this crucial market thrive.
Winners of the EdTech Chronicle 2023 Bestie Awards are:
Best Deal or Partnership
• RobotLAB x American Samoa Department of Education Landmark Partnership
Best Early Funding Deal
• Class Companion - OpenAI, Index Ventures back AI built by teachers for teachers
Best Late or Midterm Funding Deal
• Swing Education Raises $38 Million in Series C Funding
Best Higher Ed M&A Deal
• GreenLight Credentials and Follett Higher Education
Best CTE/Workforce Deal
• New MedCerts Partnership Expands University of Maryland Global Campus’s Healthcare Programming
Best Education Investor, Non-Angel
• Wayee Chu, General Partner at Reach Capital
Best Press Release or Press Announcement
• ParentSquare Releases Back-to-School Resources, Including Updated Checklist for Successful Home-School Communications
Best K12 Product Launch
• High-Dosage Tutoring by Tutor.com and The Princeton Review
Best Higher Ed Product Launch
• OpenStax, Rice University - What status quo? OpenStax disrupts tradition with pivotal textbook
Best Opinion or Commentary Article
• Tracking the carbon footprint of higher education campuses in the era of online learning by John Katzman (Noodle) and Elliot Felix (brightspot)
Best K12 Podcast Series
• Teaching Channel Talks
Best Higher Ed Podcast Series
• The EdUp Experience Podcast
Best K12 Podcast Episode
• Schoolyard Podcast: Ep. 9 - Sensory Spaces, Not Just for Students
Best Higher Ed Podcast Episode
• The Score Podcast - Episode 012: Dave Tomar
Best Blog or Newsletter by an Individual in Higher Ed
• Healthcare Workforce Report
Best Corporate Blog in Education - K12
• The Vernier Blog
Best Corporate Blog in Education - Higher Ed
• THEY BELONG, a ground-breaking report and Cal State study about how Nearpeer works to improve student belonging, recruiting, and retention
Best Founder for a Company Launched in 2023
• Avery Pan, Class Companion Founder behind AI built by teachers, for teachers
Best Education CEO
• Al Kingsley, CEO of NetSupport
Best C-Level Officer in Education/EdTech
• Chad A. Stevens, Ph.D., Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer of ParentSquare
Best Leader of an Academic Institution
• Chancellor Diana Z. Rodriguez of San Bernardino Community College District
Education/EdTech Company of the Year
• Scribbles Software
Best Education/EdTech Rising Star (tie)
• Learn with Leaders
• Dewey
Best Education Service Firm or Company
• Pando Public Relations
Best Product Supporting Academic Integrity
• The ProctorU Platform by Meazure Learning
Editor’s Choice
• Education Choices Magazine - Best in Education
