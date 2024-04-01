FAA Opens Application Process for Enhanced Air Traffic-Collegiate Training Initiative

Monday, April 1, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has opened the application process for the Enhanced Air Traffic-Collegiate Training Initiative (AT-CTI). The Enhanced AT-CTI will help the FAA accelerate air traffic controller hiring and training.

“Hiring more air traffic controllers is a top priority, and we must accelerate our efforts,” said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker. “In addition to filling every seat at the Academy, this enhanced college controller training program gives us another avenue to grow and train the workforce.”

The FAA developed the Enhanced AT-CTI to create an additional training pipeline for air traffic controllers by authorizing institutions to provide the same comprehensive curriculum offered at the FAA Air Traffic Controller Academy. After graduating from one of the eligible schools, new hires can begin training at an air traffic facility. These graduates still must pass the Air Traffic Skills Assessment (ATSA) exam and meet medical and security requirements.

The FAA has provided guidance on academy criteria and coursework and will oversee all program requirements. Information on requirements and the onboarding process is on FAA.gov.

The FAA is accepting applications beginning April 1. Interested schools can submit applications online year-round.

The Enhanced AT-CTI is one of the many actions the FAA is taking to increase the number of controllers and improve training. These aggressive actions include year-round hiring for experienced controllers from the military and private industry, filling every seat at the FAA Academy and finishing the deployment of upgraded tower simulator systems in 95 facilities by December 2025.