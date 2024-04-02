Montgomery Bell State Park Restaurant To Open Every Day

The restaurant at Montgomery Bell State Park will be open seven days a week beginning April 9.

The operating hours will be Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. It is the first time in several years the restaurant will be open every day. The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell is a full-service, family-friendly restaurant located inside the 117-room Lodge at Montgomery Bell and overlooks Lake Acorn for a scenic dining and lounge environment.

Montgomery Bell State Park is 40 minutes from Nashville, a few minutes from I-40. The 3,850-acre park features three lakes and offers cabins and camping. The address is 1000 Hotel Ave., Burns, TN 37029. Find more information, including menus and park details, at http://tnstateparks.com/restaurants/montgomery-bell.