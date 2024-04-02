NOx Sensor Market is Going to Boom | Continental AG, Robert Bosch, Delphi Technologies
Stay up-to-date with NOx Sensor Market research offered by HTF MI. Check out how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry's growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF MI Latest Report, “Global NOx Sensor Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2030”, the global NOx Sensor market size is expected to reach USD 3.2 Billion in 2024, that the market will reach USD 6.7 Billion by 2030, at a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% over the period 2024-2030.
— Craig Francis
The Global NOx Sensor Market report from HTF MI provides detailed segmentation and market size data by category, product type, application, and region. The report also includes a comprehensive analysis of the key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, the competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activity in the market.
Key and developing players who have been highlighted as part of the coverage includes Continental AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (Japan), Delphi Technologies (United States), Denso Corporation (Japan), HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany), Tenneco Inc. (United States), Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. (Japan), Faurecia SA (France), Umicore SA (Belgium).
In December 2023, CO2 Meter.com launched CM-900,an industrial gas detector that measure Carbon Dioxide (CO2) or oxygen and provide protection for personnel working in proximity to hazardous gases. In April 2023, Figaro Engineering displayed its latest range of gas sensor products at the NFPA Conference trade show which was held in Las Vegas.
What is the NOx Sensor Market?
The "NOx Sensor Market" refers to the industry involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of nitric oxide (NO) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) sensors, which are used for detecting and monitoring the levels of these harmful gases in various applications, particularly in automotive, industrial, and environmental sectors. NOx sensors play a crucial role in reducing emissions from vehicles and industrial processes by providing real-time feedback to engine management systems or emission control systems. These sensors measure the concentration of NO and NO2 in exhaust gases, allowing for the optimization of fuel combustion processes and the implementation of selective catalytic reduction (SCR) or exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems to reduce NOx emissions.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has categorized the NOx Sensor market based on type, distribution channel and, region.
Global NOx Sensor Market Breakdown by Application (Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems, Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Systems, Diesel Particulate Filters (DPF), Lean NOx Trap (LNT) Systems) by Sensor Type (Infrared NOx Sensors, Electrochemical NOx Sensors, Semiconductor NOx Sensors) by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles (Trucks, Buses), Off-Highway Vehicles (Construction Equipment, Agricultural Machinery)) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Competitive Landscape:
Along with studying the profiles of the key players in NOx Sensor market, the industry's competitive environment is deeply examined. Some of the players profiled are Continental AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (Japan), Delphi Technologies (United States), Denso Corporation (Japan), HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany), Tenneco Inc. (United States), Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. (Japan), Faurecia SA (France), Umicore SA (Belgium)
