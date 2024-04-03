VISIT BEAVER COUNTY HAS BIG BIG PLANS CHRIS LANE TO HEADLINE BOOM ON THE BRIDGE 2024
Boom on the Bridge, Beaver County’s premier music, art, & fireworks festival, announces country artist Chris Lane as headliner for this year's event on 6/29.BEAVER FALLS, PA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boom on the Bridge, Beaver County’s premier music, art, and fireworks festival, is thrilled to announce that chart-topping country artist Chris Lane will headline this year's event. The highly anticipated festival will take place on June 29th as part of Beaver County Boom, at the iconic Veterans Bridge in Bridgewater, promising an unforgettable day of fun and a lively night of music, community, and celebration.
Chris Lane, known for his electrifying live performances and a string of hit singles, is set to bring his signature blend of country-pop to Boom on the Bridge. With chart-topping hits such as "Fix," and "Big, Big Plans," Chris Lane has solidified his place as one of the leading voices in contemporary country music.
After a spree of releases in 2021 and 2022, Lane’s catalog has expanded with hits like latest collaboration “Dancin’ In The Moonlight” with Lauren Alaina, “Howdy,” “Stop Coming Over,” “Summer Job Money,” “Fill Them Boots,” “Ain’t Even Met You Yet,” HIXTAPE: Vol. 2 smash “Small Town On It” with Scotty McCreery, Dustin Lynch duet, “Tequila On A Boat,” and the 2X platinum “Take Back Home Girl” with Tori Kelly. The Kernersville, N.C. native has appeared on Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, TODAY, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and CONAN, and was featured in PEOPLE’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive issue. He’s scored nominations at IHeartRadio Music Awards, ACM Awards, and Radio Disney Music Awards. Lane is touring in the Spring and Summer of 2023 including dates with Kane Brown and Jordan Davis, after having previously shared the bill with A-list acts like Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley, and Dan + Shay.
"We are beyond excited to welcome Chris Lane as our headlining act for Boom on the Bridge 2024," said Beaver County’s Commissioner Chairman Daniel Camp. "Chris's dynamic stage presence and chart-topping hits are sure to elevate the festival experience, and we can't wait for our attendees to enjoy an incredible night of music against the backdrop of the iconic Veterans Bridge and the rivers that connect our communities."
Boom on the Bridge is known for showcasing a diverse lineup of talent and creating a vibrant atmosphere that attracts music, art, and fireworks lovers from across the region. The festival has become a highlight of the summer, offering an unparalleled experience at the intersection of music, art, and community spirit.
Tony Caltury, Director of Recreation and Tourism for Beaver County, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "Boom on the Bridge has become a cornerstone of our community's cultural calendar, drawing residents and visitors alike to experience the unique blend of music and camaraderie. Chris Lane's participation as the headlining act adds another layer of excitement to this year's festivities, and we look forward to showcasing Beaver County's vibrant spirit to attendees from near and far."
Boom on the Bridge is a free event! Fans are encouraged to come early to enjoy all of the free activities planned for the day, shop at a curated vendor market, eat delish foods from our local restaurants and food trucks, and enjoy ice cold sips from our breweries.
For more information about Boom on the Bridge and to stay updated on the latest news and announcements, please visit www.boomonthebridge.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @VisitBeaverCounty.
About Visit Beaver County
Visit Beaver County works to grow the visitor economy and generate opportunities through leisure, meetings, and sports-event travel by promoting and selling our destination’s distinctive experiences while connecting our visitors to the diverse local businesses that provide jobs for our community.
