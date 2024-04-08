Submit Release
News Search

There were 846 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,207 in the last 365 days.

Footbridge Beach Motel & Cottages: Relaxation and Adventure in Ogunquit

Footbridge Beach Motel & Cottages

Footbridge Beach Motel & Cottages

Motels in Ogunquit Maine

Motel in Ogunquit, Maine

Ogunquit Maine beach rentals

Beach House Rental in Ogunquit, Maine

Our goal is to provide an environment that equally celebrates the natural beauty of Maine and the comforts of a well-appointed accommodation.”
— Mark Kilduff

OGUNQUIT, ME, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Footbridge Beach Motel & Cottages announces its latest offerings in one of Maine's most picturesque beach towns. Located just a mile from downtown Ogunquit and a brief walk from the stunning Footbridge Beach, the establishment promises a harmonious blend of relaxation and adventure for visitors.

One of the best motels in Ogunquit Maine, celebrated for its proximity to the Wells National Estuarine Research Reserve, offers a variety of accommodations. Guests can choose from bright and relaxed rooms to upgraded suites with private porches and outdoor grills. All units are equipped with modern amenities such as flat-screen TVs, microwaves, minifridges, and complimentary Wi-Fi, ensuring a comfortable stay.

"Footbridge Beach Motel & Cottages is more than just a place to stay; it's a gateway to the serene and vibrant experiences that Ogunquit offers," said Mark Kilduff, owner of the establishment. "Our goal is to provide an environment that equally celebrates the natural beauty of Maine and the comforts of a well-appointed accommodation."

Additional features of the motel include a heated outdoor pool, sundeck, and a picnic area with grills, ideal for families and groups to gather and enjoy the outdoors. The motel's strategic location offers easy access to Ogunquit's rich array of activities and attractions, including local artisan shops, restaurants, golf, fishing, sea kayaking, and hiking.

Ogunquit has recently garnered attention for being ranked #7 in Tripadvisor's list of the world's best beach destinations. This accolade highlights the town's exceptional natural beauty and the motel's significance as a prime lodging option for beach enthusiasts.

Footbridge Beach Motel & Cottages also offers unique Beach House Vacation Rentals Ogunquit Maine, an all-season home near an easily accessible beach entrance and 22 acres of conservation land. This facility further cements the establishment's reputation as a versatile and appealing choice for various travelers.

For more information about Footbridge Beach Motel & Cottages, one of the premier motels in Ogunquit, Maine, or to make a reservation, visit their website. For additional details and inquiries, guests can refer to the contact page.

Mark Kilduff
Footbridge Beach Motel & Cottages
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Footbridge Beach Motel & Cottages: Relaxation and Adventure in Ogunquit

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more