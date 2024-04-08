Footbridge Beach Motel & Cottages: Relaxation and Adventure in Ogunquit

Footbridge Beach Motel & Cottages Motel in Ogunquit, Maine Beach House Rental in Ogunquit, Maine

Our goal is to provide an environment that equally celebrates the natural beauty of Maine and the comforts of a well-appointed accommodation.” — Mark Kilduff

OGUNQUIT, ME, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Footbridge Beach Motel & Cottages announces its latest offerings in one of Maine's most picturesque beach towns. Located just a mile from downtown Ogunquit and a brief walk from the stunning Footbridge Beach, the establishment promises a harmonious blend of relaxation and adventure for visitors.

One of the best motels in Ogunquit Maine, celebrated for its proximity to the Wells National Estuarine Research Reserve, offers a variety of accommodations. Guests can choose from bright and relaxed rooms to upgraded suites with private porches and outdoor grills. All units are equipped with modern amenities such as flat-screen TVs, microwaves, minifridges, and complimentary Wi-Fi, ensuring a comfortable stay.

"Footbridge Beach Motel & Cottages is more than just a place to stay; it's a gateway to the serene and vibrant experiences that Ogunquit offers," said Mark Kilduff, owner of the establishment. "Our goal is to provide an environment that equally celebrates the natural beauty of Maine and the comforts of a well-appointed accommodation."

Additional features of the motel include a heated outdoor pool, sundeck, and a picnic area with grills, ideal for families and groups to gather and enjoy the outdoors. The motel's strategic location offers easy access to Ogunquit's rich array of activities and attractions, including local artisan shops, restaurants, golf, fishing, sea kayaking, and hiking.

Ogunquit has recently garnered attention for being ranked #7 in Tripadvisor's list of the world's best beach destinations. This accolade highlights the town's exceptional natural beauty and the motel's significance as a prime lodging option for beach enthusiasts.

Footbridge Beach Motel & Cottages also offers unique Beach House Vacation Rentals Ogunquit Maine, an all-season home near an easily accessible beach entrance and 22 acres of conservation land. This facility further cements the establishment's reputation as a versatile and appealing choice for various travelers.

For more information about Footbridge Beach Motel & Cottages, one of the premier motels in Ogunquit, Maine, or to make a reservation, visit their website. For additional details and inquiries, guests can refer to the contact page.